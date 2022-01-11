Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

Karl Lauterbach in 2019. (archive photo) © Christian Thiel / Imago Images

For Health Minister Lauterbach, a British corona strategy would be a serious mistake. Instead, he insists on new measures.

Berlin – Karl Lauterbach* has again before a “contamination” as a strategy in the corona-Pandemic * warned. at “Hard but fair”* said the Federal Minister of Health on Monday evening (January 10th, 2022): “From my point of view it is an unethical bet.” Looser corona rules were the result in Great Britain, for example. For Lauterbach fatal: “So far we have done well on the course that we have protected people,” he said SPD-Politician ARD-Talk *.

“If we had had the mortality of the English, more than twice as many people would have died in Germany as we had to lament”, emphasized Lauterbach at “Hard but fair”.* The British “experiment”, as Lauterbach described the strategy, to apply to the example of Germany, would have fatal consequences: “The vaccination rate for people over 65 is significantly higher than for us.” In other words, there are four to five times that in Germany many people who have not yet been vaccinated against the corona virus and are therefore unprotected, according to Lauterbach. According to Data from the Robert Koch Institute this affects 21.1 million people in Germany, that is 25.3 percent of the population. Many of them belong to the risk groups.

Corona: Lauterbach warns of “experiment”

Lauterbach also referred to this: Studies from the USA* had shown that “older unvaccinated people” in particular are threatened by the various virus variants. He named that as a specific danger Omicron-Variant*. Many would have to be ventilated in hospitals. If you let the corona wave run in Germany, you would have such conditions, emphasized the Federal Minister of Health. Instead, new corona measures are necessary, 2G-Plus is not enough against the Omikron wave.

“I would never recommend a strategy like the one in England, which amounts to contamination – without being called that -.”

In Great Britain* especially the aspect of the “weak” Astrazeneca-Vakzins * played a major role: “Because the Astrazeneca vaccine was weak, the English – born of necessity – started boosting early.”

In the meantime, new record number of cases are reported in Great Britain: One in ten employees in the health sector is already absent.* The country must now “try to live with Covid-19,” said Health Minister Sajid Javid at the turn of the year. (do)