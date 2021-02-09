The fear of a combination mutant could cause the Corona summit with Merkel to shy away from major easing. Karl Lauterbach warns.

Berlin – “If nothing unexpected happens, we will face rising numbers again with Corona * loosening from the beginning of March.” Before the Corona summit of the federal states on Wednesday, Karl Lauterbach once again expresses the unpleasantness with Chancellor Angela Merkel. “The scope for relaxation is actually zero,” the SPD health politician said Merkur.de. *

He justifies it with the new variants. “At the beginning of March, the proportion of British mutations will have increased to around 30 percent of our cases. The problem is: The British partly also carries the Escape variant from South Africa, and that is the most dangerous – a combination mutation, so to speak. It is as contagious as the British and as immune to the defense as the South African mutant. Lauterbach even calls it “a kind of new virus”.

Merkel was also very concerned about the variants. According to information from RTL and ntv She said in the CDU presidium meeting on Tuesday, according to participants, “I suspect that 20 percent of all corona infections are currently due to the mutations.”

Corona easing in Germany? Lauterbach would not open primary schools to hairdressers

The British variant in particular is already so widespread that, at best, stagnation occurs at the beginning of March at the latest before the number of cases increases again, according to Lauterbach. If it were up to him, not even hairdressers should open. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) recently threw in this proposal *.

Lauterbach then apparently sees room for maneuver: “The only thing I could imagine would be to open primary schools and daycare centers – because of the dire consequential damage for children.” However, the concept must be right. Primary school teachers and educators should therefore be vaccinated as a matter of priority, pupils would have to wear medical masks and take a rapid antigen test * at least once a week. In addition, alternating lessons could then take place, says Lauterbach. To what extent the federal and state governments see this in the same way is uncertain.

Chancellor Merkel had apparently promised a longer-term strategy for schools and daycare centers on Monday morning in a meeting of the CDU presidium – this is how the dpa claims to have learned from participants in the virtual round. Education Minister Anja Karliczek presented a new guideline paper at noon that takes a closer look at measures.

Lauterbach: “Corona mutations otherwise build up relentlessly to form the third wave”

Lauterbach is likely to go too far. The warning in the pandemic warns drastically despite the falling Corona * infection numbers: “Otherwise, the mutations build up systematically and relentlessly into a third wave. The higher grades must remain exclusively in homeschooling, otherwise we will quickly lose control of the pandemic. The current lockdown is successful, but not successful enough. “

The situation remains critical in retail and catering. Lauterbach says about restaurants: “We can’t hope for the next few weeks.” Rather, he fears: “I also believe that a third wave that is slowly building up in March can hardly be prevented, but it’s up to us and how we interact how strong it will be. The summit with the Chancellor will also be of crucial importance here. ” The entire Merkur.de interview with Karl Lauterbach can be found on our portal on Tuesday. (Maximilian Kettenbach) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network