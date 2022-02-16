Home page politics

Chancellor Scholz and the Prime Ministers will advise on the Corona situation on Wednesday. Massive loosening is on the agenda. The obligation to vaccinate should be improved.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz* (SPD) and the prime ministers of the federal states will discuss the corona situation in Germany at the federal-state summit on Wednesday, February 16th.

Massive relaxation of the corona virus is on the agenda. Most of the restrictions should be lifted by March 20th.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach comments on the recovered status in advance (Update from February 16, 7:03 a.m.).

This News ticker for the Corona summit on Wednesday, February 16, is continuously updated.

Lauterbach wants to withdraw RKI power over corona recovery status

Update from February 16, 7:03 a.m: “I would like to make decisions myself and directly about far-reaching decisions such as the recovered status”: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wants to withdraw the authority of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) to change the length of the corona recovered status. That’s what the SPD politician said image from today’s Wednesday.

“Otherwise I bear the political responsibility for the actions of others,” Lauterbach continued in an interview with the newspaper. The RKI was heavily criticized in mid-January for shortening the convalescent status. Lauterbach had assured RKI boss Lothar Wieler of his trust.

The controversial shortening of the convalescent status is to be reversed according to a previously announced draft resolution for the federal-state consultations (see first report).

Corona Summit: New rules, compulsory vaccination, “Freedom Day” – that’s on the agenda

First report from February 15th: The consultations on the corona situation in Germany will enter a new round on Wednesday, February 16: Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss with the prime ministers of the federal states how to proceed in the corona pandemic. But this time it is not about tightening, but about extensive easing of the measures to contain the corona virus *.

The federal and state governments provide a three-stage plan for the easing. This emerges from a decision paper that Merkur.de available*. If the group agrees to this draft, there should be hardly any restrictions in some areas until March 20th, apart from a mask requirement. The plans were hotly debated in advance. Some urged caution, others – like the well-known virologist Klaus Stöhr, would rather relax faster.*

Corona summit on Wednesday: These relaxations are planned

The phased plan for loosening the corona virus provides that more contacts should be possible again at private meetings with immediate effect. Vaccinated and recovered people should then meet 20 people at the same time instead of 10. In addition, 2G is to fall in retail – where it hasn’t already happened.

According to the draft resolution, the next easing step is due on March 4th: 3G instead of 2G should then apply in restaurants and hotels. Even unvaccinated people with a current corona test could then go out to eat again and stay in hotels. In addition, more spectators should be allowed at major events, up to 25,000 people. From March 20th, all corona measures should then be dropped – except for the obligation to wear masks on buses and trains and indoors.

Corona summit on Wednesday: more leeway with compulsory vaccination

At the Corona summit on Wednesday, the Corona vaccination requirement* will also be discussed. According to the draft resolution, the partial vaccination requirement for nursing staff should be adhered to. There had been a lot of fuss about the vaccination requirement in recent weeks after Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder announced that he did not want to implement the vaccination requirement for the time being. The federal and state government now wants to give the health authorities more leeway on how to deal with unvaccinated clinic and nursing staff. An entry ban should represent the last step.

Corona summit on Wednesday: Recovered status is newly regulated

With the recovered status, another exciting topic is discussed at the Corona summit with the federal and state governments. The recovered status was surprisingly shortened to 90 days in mid-January. The protest was huge, and there is still confusion about how long one is considered recovered. At the Prime Minister’s Conference, the RKI is apparently to be deprived of the sole decision-making power over the recovered status. A gossip for Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach – who is currently criticized for several points anyway.

After all, the SPD politician was now also the bearer of good news: on the day before the Corona summit, Lauterbach said that he considered the omicron wave to be broken and wanted to support the easing that was to be voted on at the federal-state summit.