Of: Stefanie Fischhaber

Karl Lauterbach wants to reform pediatric medicine.

Medical practices and clinics are currently under constant stress. Minister of Health Lauterbach now wants to relieve pediatric medicine in particular. He plans some changes.

Berlin – First came the corona virus, now a wave of illnesses in children is plaguing doctor’s offices and hospitals. Nurses and doctors have been under constant stress for years – and the situation was no better before the pandemic. In view of the crisis in the health system, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach now wants to relieve pediatric medicine with a 3-point plan.

Overloaded clinics and a lack of staff: Lauterbach wants to relieve children’s medicine

The situation is currently precarious, especially in pediatric medicine: Many clinics lack staff and medicines, parents are struggling with full practices. Federal Minister of Health Lauterbach now wants to follow suit. “We will not allow the children who gave up so much in the pandemic not to get the care they need now,” said the SPD politician on Thursday (December 15) in the Bundestag.

Regulations are therefore planned to finance more nursing staff in clinics and to better reward overwork in overworked practices. Lauterbach did not rule out that in a next step, if necessary, planned interventions for adults could be postponed. The Berlin Charité and other German clinics have already postponed hundreds of procedures until the end of the year. Measures against supply bottlenecks for some medicines are also to come.

Professional field should become more attractive: More budget and study places in medicine

Specifically, Lauterbach plans to relieve pediatric practices financially. For doctors in children’s practices, additional services should be fully rewarded according to fixed prices – without deductions due to budgets with upper limits. Additional services will also be remunerated in the future and not limited by budgeting as was previously the case. In order to make pediatrics more attractive for doctors, it should also be permanently excluded from the reimbursement budget. As a result of these budgets, pediatricians are sometimes unable to bill for services.

In order to make the medical profession more attractive, the SPD health expert also wants to create more medical study places. “We are facing a medium-sized catastrophe in terms of the range of doctors,” said the SPD politician on Thursday evening on the ZDF program “Markus Lanz – The Year 2022”. “We need 5,000 additional medical students, otherwise we cannot adequately care for the baby boomer generation.” Action must be taken now because the training takes ten years.

Lauterbach plans hospital reform: Nursing staff should be given more responsibility

Most recently, Lauterbach intends to give caregivers more responsibility. This should improve the care in the hospital. “I wish that we would have nurses here in the future who also work more like doctors,” said Lauterbach time from Wednesday. Lauterbach referred to the USA, where “particularly well-trained nurses do a lot of things that family doctors do here.” In Germany, the doctors’ lobby resists any transfer of powers to the nursing staff.

The Minister of Health is planning a major hospital reform. Among other things, the proposals envisage setting up hospitals that do not have employed doctors and are managed entirely by nursing staff. Lauterbach is also planning a new legal regulation to overcome the supply bottlenecks for medicines. “We are therefore working on a law that will ensure that medicines have to be procured in several regions of the world at the same time so that we are no longer dependent on one or two factories worldwide,” he told the newspaper.

Criticism of Lauterbach’s plans: changes in the law come too late

For paediatricians, these legislative projects come too late. “We now need a procurement campaign driven by politics in order to quickly get fever juice, certain antibiotics and other preparations for small children that have become rare, like at the beginning of the corona pandemic,” said Thomas, President of the Professional Association of Paediatricians Fischbach, he Rheinische Post. (sf with dpa and AFP)