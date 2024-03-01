AIn view of the war in Ukraine and the aggressive rhetoric from Moscow, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) wants to prepare the German healthcare system for possible military conflicts.

Germany must not only prepare itself better for future pandemics, but “also for major disasters and possible military conflicts,” Lauterbach told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (NOZ) on Saturday. He announced a corresponding bill for the summer.

Lauterbach wants a turning point for the healthcare system

“It would be silly to say that we are not preparing for a military conflict and then it won’t come,” said Lauterbach when asked whether he feared being accused of scaremongering. “Doing nothing is not an option. A turnaround is also needed for the healthcare system. Especially since, in the event of an alliance, Germany could become a hub for the care of injured and injured people from other countries as well.”

“We have already taken in more seriously injured people from Ukraine for treatment than any other European country,” the Health Minister continued. “There are almost 1,000.”

In response to the corona pandemic, the traffic light coalition agreed when it was launched two and a half years ago to better equip the structures of the health system for major crises. “After the criminal Russian attack on Ukraine, this challenge has unfortunately become more important,” Lauterbach told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. “We have already exchanged ideas with specialists from the Bundeswehr and are working with the Defense and Interior Ministries.”

Draft bill planned for summer

“I expect that we will present a draft law on this in the summer, which will then be initiated by the cabinet shortly,” the minister continued. Lauterbach described the contours of the law as follows: “In the event of a crisis, every doctor, every hospital, every health authority must know what to do. We need clear responsibilities – for example for distributing a large number of injured people to the clinics in Germany.”







The reporting channels and the options for transferring patients throughout Germany must also be clear, said Lauterbach. In addition, the provisions for stockpiling are not sufficient.