From: Marcus Gable

Germany is sitting on tens of millions of corona masks that have expired. Now they are to be destroyed. Criticism is not only at the traffic light.

Berlin – The corona pandemic now seems like a distant memory to many. It still costs the Bund dearly. As theWorld reported, the Federal Ministry of Health is currently planning to destroy 755 million corona masks that were procured in a hurry during the crisis and in far too large a quantity.

The problem with the affected copies: their sell-by date has passed. In official parlance, the masks are now waiting for “an energetic recycling that conforms to customs and waste law”. 660 million certified surgical masks and 95 million certified FFP2 masks are affected, it is said. So far, according to a spokesman for Karl Lauterbach’s (SPD) ministry, “around two million surgical masks and around one million PfH have been used energetically”. The latter are FFP2 and similar masks.

Millions of corona masks are destroyed: the Ministry of Health issues an order

The Ministry of Health publicly announced what is believed to be by far the largest mask destruction to date in connection with the Corona crisis, and companies could apply for this task until May 31. This is one on the federal award platform published document refer to.

The total value without VAT is estimated at almost seven million euros. Accordingly, masks make up 90 percent of the load, the remaining ten percent is accounted for by other personal protective equipment such as disposable gloves, protective surgical gowns and surgical caps. The amount is divided into seven lots, so up to seven companies can secure the order.

The report of World however, questions that it is really “only” about 755 million masks. Because on request, the Lauterbach Ministry informed that the minimum purchase quantity was 6,351 tons, the maximum order quantity was 30,621 tons. In its own calculation, the newspaper comes up with a probable amount of even 2.7 billion masks. Confronted with this, the Ministry of Health only announced that “the commissioning and use of the minimum advertised quantities” would be planned first.

Corona masks should be burned: FDP politician criticizes Spahn for procurement during the crisis

According to the research, numerous federal states have already burned corona masks or are about to do so. According to this, ten countries together have 57.38 million destroyed masks. At the beginning of the year, there was already talk of more than 17 million burned masks.

Karsten Klein identified a CDU politician as the culprit. The FDP chairman in the budget committee complained loudly World: “The expensive over-procurement under former Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has gotten out of control. Mistakes have been made that must not be repeated.”

His suggestion: “By setting up a national reserve, bottlenecks and mask purchases at overpriced prices can be prevented in the future.” Masks should be “delivered to medical facilities before they lose their shelf life.”

Criticism of the traffic light from the opposition: “Mass burning is a sign of poverty”

As early as the summer of 2021, the Federal Court of Auditors had accused the Ministry of Health of “massive overprocurement”, which was also not justified in a comprehensible manner. First of all, an urgent three-month requirement of 75 million FFP2 masks and 200 million surgical masks was determined, which should be given to clinics and medical practices. Ultimately, however, the Spahn-Haus distributed so many procurement orders that the federal government received 5.8 billion masks.

Meanwhile, Kathrin Vogler is also targeting the traffic light coalition. “The massive burning of corona masks by the Federal Ministry of Health is a sign of poverty for the Federal Government,” criticized the health policy spokeswoman for the Left Group in the Bundestag. Since it was foreseeable that the masks would hardly be used after the end of the restrictions, Lauterbach should have made sure that excess copies were given to medical practices, hospitals or facilities for the disabled, is her criticism. (mg)