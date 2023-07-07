Home page politics

Hannes Niemeyer

Millions of people in Germany like to reach for a cigarette – some of them even while driving. If Lauterbach has its way, it will soon be expensive if there are children or pregnant women.

Berlin – Smokers are threatened with further restrictions. Only since the turn of the year has an “adjustment” to the tobacco tax in Germany taken effect, which makes the purchase of the popular addictive substance more expensive. And the EU Commission is already discussing a further increase in said tax. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach now wants to take tougher action at the federal level. The purchase of the butt itself is not affected – high penalties could still be threatened under certain circumstances.

Because if the SPD politician has his way, smoking in vehicles should be banned in the future if minors or pregnant women are traveling with them. The federal states have been calling for such a ban for a long time. It is now part of a draft bill to supplement the Federal Non-Smoking Protection Act and is to be changed accordingly as part of the cannabis legalization planned by the traffic light coalition. The draft is available to the dpa, which was reported first Editorial Network Germany (RND) about it. According to that RND it has already been coordinated with all departments and is being discussed with the associations concerned.

Lauterbach plans car smoking ban when children are on board – “particularly vulnerable group of people”

Accordingly, the smoking ban, which already applies in local public transport, for example, is to be implemented in the future “in closed vehicles in the presence of minors or pregnant women”. With the ban, the “necessary protection against passive smoking is guaranteed” for the “particularly vulnerable group of people” of minors and pregnant women, according to the draft RND for justification.

Unborn children and minors cannot escape the particular burden that passive smoking threatens and are particularly at risk. The smoke pollution in the car is “extremely high because of the small volume of space”. Passive smoking causes “according to reliable studies” many “serious illnesses and deaths”. Among other things, a causal connection between passive smoking and lung cancer has been proven.

Health Minister Lauterbach wants to ban smoking in cars when children or pregnant women are in the car. © dpa / Peter Steffen / Christian Charisius

Smoking in the car with children or pregnant women: Heavy fines are possible

Anyone who does not comply with the ban – should it come – faces a hefty fine. How high this could be was initially not specified in the draft. However, according to the Federal Non-Smoking Protection Act, there is currently a fine of up to 3,000 euros for smoking on public transport. Since 2019, several federal states have launched initiatives to extend the ban to cars with children or pregnant women and to set a fine of up to 3,000 euros here as well.

Most recently, in March 2022, the Bundesrat decided to introduce a corresponding draft law to the Bundestag. The Lower Saxony state government justified this with reference to the German Cancer Research Center by saying that the concentration of tobacco in cars could be five times higher “than in an average smoky restaurant”. For children and adolescents, this could cause damage to the lungs, respiratory diseases and middle ear infections. Lauterbach wants to extend this to e-cigarettes and cannabis products where there is a smoking ban by law.

Also hotly debated for a long time: e-cigarettes. However, the disposable models will be phased out by 2026 – not because of the nicotine. (han/dpa)