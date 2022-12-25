Home page politics

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) wants to prevent "absolute greed for profit" in medical practices by 2023.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wants to take radical action in 2023. The social democrat is planning major reforms in the health system. He thinks false greed for profit.

Berlin – what the new year has in store? Well, if it is according to Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD), a lot will change in the German healthcare system in 2023. Because the social democrat wants to take action against grievances with all severity. Means, among other things: By law, it should be prevented at the beginning of the new year that investors with “absolute greed for profit” can buy up medical practices. Lauterbach wants to rigorously ban the entry of “these locusts”. This is reported by kreiszeitung.de.

Karl Lauterbach’s plans for 2023: SPD Health Minister wants to ban “absolute greed for profit” in medical practices

“I put a stop to investors buying up medical practices with absolute greed for profit,” said Karl Lauterbach in an interview with the picture on sunday. The Minister of Health wants to ensure that financial investors in Germany no longer take over medical practices. The pursuit of profit in outpatient care is a thorn in his side.

“There is a fatal trend that investors are buying up medical care centers with different specialist practices in order to then operate them with maximum profit,” summarizes Lauterbach, proponent of health kiosks across Germany, together. He wants to prevent this profit maximization in the first quarter with a draft law. The aim is to prevent these locusts from entering doctor’s offices.

No more “absurd profit targets” by celebrity doctors: Lauterbach announces a fight against large practice chains

But Lauterbach is also announcing war on the large practice chains in the country. “The practices must belong to those who actually work there,” says the Minister of Health. In his opinion, it must be over “that a celebrity doctor lends his name to dozens of practices in which young doctors practice hamster wheel medicine with useless treatments of poor quality in order to achieve absurd profit goals”.

Lauterbach wants to abolish “discounter profits” in the German healthcare system by 2023

Basically, Lauterbach considers returns in the double-digit range in the health sector “not justifiable”. The Minister of Health is convinced that “if you get a return of ten percent or more, then that is hardly possible with reputable medicine”. Accordingly, the “absurd profit concept” in the German health system must also be changed.

In concrete terms, this means that clinics should not charge at a standard price. Because otherwise the hospital would make a lot of profit with the bad, cheap surgery, while the university clinic would make a loss with the high-tech surgery. This brings the Minister of Health to the following statement: “The discounter profits should be abolished. But with top quality, a clinic should make a profit”. Words that the Lauterbach pressured to resign must be measured in 2023.