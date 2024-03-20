Home page politics

Press Split

The law on the legalization of cannabis is an item on the agenda in the Federal Council on Friday. © Christian Charisius/dpa

Cannabis should be released on April 1st. But there is resistance in the Federal Council. The Federal Minister of Health wants to accommodate the states in order to save the project.

Berlin – Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is approaching the states to get the controversial legalization of cannabis over the final hurdle in the Federal Council. “I assume that we will be able to do that on Friday,” said the SPD politician in Berlin. “However, we will really fight for every single abstention or approval here, so I remain confident that we can get past the mediation committee.” The government is also submitting a protocol statement to the Federal Council, which, among other things, guarantees increased prevention and more flexible implementation rules.

Lauterbach emphasized: “I am fighting to ensure that the law is actually passed. It depends on each individual federal state.” He is in direct contact with the prime ministers and has prepared the protocol statement in which many of the states’ concerns were addressed.

The law passed by the Bundestag will finally come before the Bundesrat this Friday. It doesn't require approval there, but the state chamber could call the joint mediation committee with the Bundestag and thus slow down the process. Lauterbach had made it clear that a complete blockade of the Union could then be expected and that the project could die. Specifically, possession and cultivation of the drug will be permitted for adults to consume themselves from April 1st, with numerous requirements. Associations for collective cultivation can also start on July 1st.

“Regular” instead of “annual” inspections?

In the protocol statement, the government assures the states, among other things, of support in prevention and education and names several programs and projects. “The expansion of prevention offerings is of outstanding importance for improved child and youth protection,” says the statement, which is available to the German Press Agency. The Germany editorial network and the online legal magazine “Legal Tribune Online” first reported on it.

Easing of the requirements for growing associations is also promised, which is to be regulated by law before July 1st. In order to reduce the enforcement burden for the states, “regular” instead of “annual” inspections should be planned. It should also be made clear that a large number of cultivation associations may not operate in the same location or in the same property. This should prevent the creation of commercial “plantations” with comparable large-scale cultivation areas. These points had previously been raised as demands by the Federal Council committees.

In the statement, the federal government reiterates that a planned amnesty for cases that are supposed to be legal in the future is necessary for reasons of justice. She points out that prison compensation is therefore unlikely. Concerns had been raised from the federal states that the judiciary would be overloaded due to the resulting case reviews.

Greens see law threatened by Union

A group of 170 Green Party members are now calling for cannabis legalization to start on April 1st. “Everyone is aware that no drug is harmless. However, anyone who recognizes reality must accept that over 4 million people in Germany already consume cannabis at least occasionally,” says an open letter addressed to the Green Party and party leadership at the federal and state levels as well as the Green Party ministers -Ministers in the countries were sent. The letter is available to the German Press Agency in Berlin.

“Criminalization to date has led to considerable bureaucratic effort without achieving any significant success in combating drug-related crime. On the contrary: the trade in cannabis remains a main source of income for organized crime today,” said the signatories. Among them are specialist political speakers from district associations and states.

The Green letter states: “Giving the future of this law to a mediation committee influenced by the CDU could be the death knell for the entire law.” dpa