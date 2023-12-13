Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wants to make caring for sick children easier for parents. This should also reduce the burden on medical practices. It remains unclear whether the demand will be implemented.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) wants to make sick leave available over the phone for parents whose sick children need to be cared for at home. Image: dpa

bHealth Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) would also like to introduce telephone sick leave for parents of sick children. The telephone sick note that was practiced in previous Corona waves was recently reintroduced for adults who were sick themselves.

Lauterbach asked the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) and the umbrella association of statutory health insurance companies (GKV) in a letter received by the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” (Thursday) to make a corresponding agreement as soon as possible.

Relief for practices

This should relieve the burden on medical practices, he explained in the letter on Wednesday. The step is also “another important contribution to preventing infections in waiting rooms”.

At the beginning of December, the Federal Joint Committee for Health Care decided that from now on, patients with minor illnesses no longer have to go to the practice to receive a sick note.

Under certain conditions, this is now possible permanently and goes back to an earlier special Corona regulation. It is still unclear whether and when the option suggested by Lauterbach will also be available to parents for child sickness benefit.