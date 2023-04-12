Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

Cannabis can be prescribed as medicine in Germany. But Lauterbach also wants to have it released for consumption purposes. Today he reveals the plan.

Berlin – Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) will present his legal plans for cannabis legalization this Wednesday (April 12). Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) will also take part in the press event in Berlin. As the Editorial Network Germany (RND) previously reported, among other things, “Cannabis Social Clubs” should become possible – associations that provide their members with cannabis products from their own cultivation.

There was initially no official confirmation of this. When asked by the dpa news agency, coalition circles said the information was “largely correct”.

When will cannabis be legalized in Germany? In October 2022, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach presented key points for the legalization of cannabis for recreational purposes. Among other things, these stipulate that the acquisition and possession of up to 20 to 30 grams should be exempt from punishment. See also Health - The "good dying" debate: why is it difficult for us to understand assisted dying? Supply and distribution should only be permitted within a licensed and government controlled framework. Private cultivation should be allowed to a limited extent – three plants per person are planned. In earlier statements, the SPD politician said that legality in 2024 is conceivable. According to media reports, there had recently been considerations to initially make the project more cautious due to legal concerns. A UN agreement could stand in the way of cannabis legalization in Germany. German psychotherapists have been heard saying they support the cannabis plans.

Legalization of cannabis: Lauterbach is presenting its plans today

Lauterbach had already announced that the cornerstones for the legalization of cannabis presented in the fall had been changed somewhat. According to information from time online the revised proposals envisage initially testing the sale of cannabis for a limited period in model regions in specially designated shops. Lauterbach initially did not want to comment on this.

Wants to legalize cannabis: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (archive image) © Oliver Berg/dpa

Cannabis legalization in Germany: Lauterbach wants it – despite legal concerns

In their coalition agreement, the SPD, Greens and FDP had agreed: “We are introducing the controlled sale of cannabis to adults for recreational purposes in licensed shops.” From the outset, however, there were fears that international law would conflict with the project. Because of these concerns, Lauterbach had his project checked by the EU Commission.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

In March, Lauterbach was confident that the EU would approve his plans – he had received “very good feedback”. The health minister was optimistic that the proposal would reduce drug-related crime and make cannabis use safer. “We will achieve these goals,” said Lauterbach. (AFP/dpa/frs)