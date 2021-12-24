B.and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach thanked all health care workers for their work just before Christmas Eve. “It is now the second Christmas in the pandemic. We had wished it would, yes, we had hoped it would turn out differently. But it didn’t turn out that way, ”said the SPD politician in a video message published on Friday in which he addressed the employees directly.

“As dramatic as the situation was last year in the care facilities in particular, we had the hope that the vaccination campaign in the course of the year would help us get out of the pandemic. Unfortunately that didn’t happen. ”The vaccination gaps are still far too big.

The ongoing pandemic unfortunately also means an ongoing burden for employees in the health care system, for example in hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes or in the health department. “I know exactly how difficult your work is, and I also know what you owe: more than what we can currently offer,” Lauterbach said to the employees.

“I would like to expressly thank you personally very much for the work you have done. Without this work we would not be able to cope with this challenge. “Lauterbach emphasized:” We are deeply in your debt. “The extraordinary workloads would be perceived by him. “I will do everything I can to improve your working conditions,” announced the minister.