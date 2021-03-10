Is loosening on trial after the new resolutions of the federal-state conference the right strategy? A heated debate with Anne Will.

Berlin – Put to the test at “Anne Will” in the First: the credibility of the federal government. As a result of the resolutions of the federal-state conference, an incidence of 35 is no longer the value that everyone is looking at, but rather the values ​​50 and 100 are interesting. The government justifies the course with the new corona protection options, including rapid tests and vaccinations – but too few of them are available. Then there is the displeasure with the opening strategies: hairdressers yes – outdoor catering, museums no. This is no longer comprehensible for many of those affected.

“Anne Will” – these guests discussed with:

Reiner Haseloff (CDU) – Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt

– Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach (SPD) – Member of the German Bundestag

– Member of the German Bundestag Dr. Lisa Federle – Pandemic officer of the Tübingen district

– Pandemic officer of the Tübingen district Angela Inselkammer – President of the Bavarian Hotel and Restaurant Association

– President of the Bavarian Hotel and Restaurant Association Markus Feldenkirchen – Political author in mirror– Capital office

“Relaxation on trial – where is the change in strategy in the pandemic policy leading?” Was the topic of the round at Anne Will on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff expressed concern that the decision should be understood as a compromise by the political leaders. Haseloff: “It is a matter of balancing – what has to be considered in relation to the pandemic and what has to be considered economically and psychologically.”

Health expert Karl Lauterbach assesses the current situation as “unfortunate”. He lacks a sophisticated test strategy. The openings should actually have been accompanied by testing twice a week in schools and companies. This is currently being called into question by the lack of test capacity.

Spiegel journalist Markus Feldenkirchen calls on “Anne Will” for a new government

Also mirrorJournalist Markus Feldenkirchen makes it clear where his position is in the super election year: “We need a new government!” And counts the shortcomings of the last weeks and months again: too few quick tests, too slow vaccinations, missed opportunities with the Corona App. The currently set up “task force” would be too late and would be a “joke”, according to Feldenkirchen.

Moderator Anne Will von Lauterbach wants to know how many tests are there now. It has to fit: “I’m in contact with all sorts of manufacturers and all politicians of all colors – but at the moment nobody knows.” Anne Will comments: “A scandal!” Lauterbach: “I don’t want to comment!” The approving laugh of the other talk guests, on the other hand, speaks a clear language.

Lauterbach sees the main problem in the fact that, in his opinion, people are not handling the testing properly. Many do not know how long a test is meaningful, usually only six to eight hours. Lauterbach: “Many go out and say, I was still negative yesterday.” This does not constitute protection.

Anne Will (ARD): Lauterbach gives the all-clear for contacts in the fresh air

The President of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Angela Inselkammer, is concerned with another aspect: “Why are hairdressers allowed to open but not outdoor catering”, she throws in and gets support from Lauterbach: “Outdoor catering with accompanied tests should be possible immediately.” And : “The risk of infection is really much lower.”

However, the catering trade and virology are at odds on the question of indoor management. While Inselkammer points to the hygiene concepts and strict distance rules that significantly minimized the risk of infection, Lauterbach refers to a recent study from the USA, which clearly demonstrated that staying in closed rooms for 60 minutes or more leads to a significant increase in the number of cases and deaths have led. The aerosols that carry the corona virus through the air and that have become even more aggressive due to the new variant are to blame.

Talk with “Anne Will”: Tübingen is Germany’s showcase city for testing

Tübingen’s model doctor Lisa Federle, whose pandemic concept has taken on a role model nationwide, is also in favor of controlled testing. Federle: “I am against doing self-tests and not knowing what to do with them.” In her test street alone, she tested 350 patients asymptomatically positive for Corona, these people must be reported to the health authorities.

Tübingen – with an incidence value of currently less than 30 – has opened the retail trade, customers can have themselves tested daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in tents set up in the city center. Federle: “This is an absolute requirement for me, if I open up now that I now have control.” However, she does not save with criticism of the government: “I lack pragmatism in the whole crisis.”

Haseloff tries to close ranks with SPD man Lauterbach

With so much political scolding, Haseloff tries to turn things around for his party and bring Lauterbach on board with a reasonable offer: “The decision is much better than presented – also from your point of view. We should now have the attitude that we can do it. “The SPD man does not throw out his outstretched hand and suddenly turns the press into a bogeyman:” We gave in to pressure that was built up in the press, which was in the public does not exist in my opinion. “

Inselkammer sees it differently: “The desperation is so great! Not a day goes by without people calling me and crying because they have lost everything they have built up. ”Haseloff also doesn’t know what to say comfortably. The only thing that occurs to him is: “We know that!”

Conclusion of the “Anne Will” talk

“Afterwards you always know more,” is a well-known saying. After this “Anne Will” talk, it was rather the other way around. The government’s apparent perplexity is widespread. The motto of the hour seems to be: like this today, like this tomorrow. And: would have, would have, bicycle chain. Perhaps also: it will continue anyway.

