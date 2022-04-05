Home page world

Of: Fairy Halberstadt

Karl Lauterbach often experiences sharp criticism for statements and procedures in the corona pandemic. Now he reports how he was rejected by a restaurant.

Berlin – Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach* (SPD) has been Federal Health Minister in Germany since December 2021. He has been a member of the German Bundestag since 2005. He’s been tweeting since the beginning of corona-Pandemic* about the infection process. Again and again Lauterbach polarizes on Twitter with his statements. For example, when he campaigns for stricter rules or reports from a peace demonstration*.

Lauterbach has not been Minister of Health for six months and yet he has often been criticized. This criticism does not only come from citizens. Lauterbach also sometimes causes incomprehension and dissenting voices among politicians. An anecdote that the Minister of Health himself revealed in a video shows how far the dislike of some critics of Lauterbach went.

Karl Lauterbach is often criticized, now he has been excluded from visiting a restaurant © Christoph Soeder/dpa

Lauterbach has to stay outside: an embarrassing experience for the Minister of Health

in one Video of “Your Choice”, a channel of the Funke media group, Lauterbach himself tells of the embarrassing situation: “Recently I was even turned away from a restaurant.” However, the reason was not a lack of proof of entry, “but because they didn’t want me as a guest “, says Lauterbach. The Minister of Health leaves open which restaurant it was exactly. Otherwise he did not comment on this story. The interview spawned the hashtag “LoKarlVerbot” and went viral on Twitter.

Numerous of our users comment on the video on Tiktok and Twitter. The restaurant is often praised. The question of which restaurant it was exactly is also asked, with the addition “new favorite place” or “I want to go there!”. Others post a picture next to the comment. This shows in the style of “Dogs must stay outside” that Karl Lauterbach is forbidden. His head is outlined in red and crossed out.

Criticism from other politicians: Lauterbach has to take a few hits as Minister of Health

Lauterbach is also repeatedly sharply criticized by colleagues. Recently, it was criticized that it created a “distorted picture” of the corona situation in hospitals. the The corona pandemic began two years ago and current data is still missing from the clinics, according to the critics. Lauterbach had already announced in January 2022 that these should come in a few weeks. In addition, there is no differentiation as to whether people are admitted to the hospital with or because of Corona, reports the BR. (Fee Halberstadt) *hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.