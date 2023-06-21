Home page politics

Dirk Brockmann and Karl Lauterbach as “Heisenberg and Walter White”? Twitter users accuse the health minister of not understanding the “Breaking Bad” series.

Berlin – The Federal Ministry of Health held a congress on the subject of health data. In addition to Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), scientists from the healthcare sector such as Dirk Brockmann were also present. Even during the corona pandemic, Lauterbach and Brockmann were always in contact, because the latter’s area of ​​expertise is modeling.

At the congress, Lauterbach and the researchers from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) met again in person. Lauterbach shared a friendly selfie of the two on Twitter – and some viewers apparently want to have recognized similarities to the “Breaking Bad” series.

Lauterbach selfie causes Twitter mockery

“Dirk is saying we’re being mocked as Heisenberg and Walter White from Breaking Bad. This has to stop…” Lauterbach wrote in response to his original tweet. And indeed: A user had written below: “This is not Dirk Brockmann, but…”. He had posted a gif of the series character in question. Brockmann himself also reacted to Lauterbach’s tweet: “That happens before,” he wrote.

Breaking Bad follows the life of a chemistry teacher named Walter White, who is diagnosed with cancer and begins to cook crystal meth to pay his chemotherapy bills and provide for his family. Walter White is not only changing in character, but also in appearance. As the series progresses, he goes bald and grows a beard. A look quite similar to Dirk Brockmann’s. Later, Walter White gave himself the alias Heisenberg.

Some Twitter users accuse Lauterbach of either not having watched the series or not having understood it: “Heisenberg is Walter White’s alias. I guess someone hasn’t seen the series,” writes one. “It’s one and the same person. Ashamed of others …”, writes another.

It is not clear from the tweets whether Karl Lauterbach knows this. The health secretary might just have highlighted Walter White’s transformation without claiming that they are two different people on the show.

But the SPD politician doesn’t just spend his time on Twitter. Most recently, Karl Lauterbach had announced a major heat plan for the summer in Germany. (lrg)