Corona vaccine hammer: Karl Lauterbach explains on “Hart aber fair” on ARD that the known thrombosis cases come from vaccinations with AstraZeneca. Alleged death numbers are also mentioned in Frank Plasberg’s broadcast.

Update from March 15, 10:15 p.m.: It is a difficult day in the coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Like many other EU partners, the Federal Republic is stopping vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine for the time being.

The background: Several cases of coagulation disorders with thrombosis across Europe, including isolated deaths. Because of the vaccinations with AstraZeneca? Yes, said SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach on Monday evening with Frank Plasberg in the program “hard but fair” in the ARD.

“Hard but fair” on ARD: Karl Lauterbach – Thromboses come from AstraZeneca vaccine

“The thrombosis is a complication of the vaccine. That will come out of it, “said Plasberg and gave as a reason:” You usually see that in Germany 50 times in a year. “Now the complication has occurred several times within a short time, and that in connection with the vaccinations.

“I expect that the exam will take about a week and that a clear warning will be given afterwards,” said Lauterbach in front of an audience of millions in the ARD. The 58-year-old based his assessment, among other things, on discussions with treating doctors. “I was able to speak to the doctors who were treated and who are involved in the treatment of the affected cases,” continued the Cologne scientist. “There are seven cases. There is an overwhelming chance that this was caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine. “

Lauterbach advised those who had already been vaccinated with AstraZeneca: “Severe headaches after the vaccination, small spots on the skin – then immediately to the specialist.” Then Lauterbach made a cost-benefit calculation and still called the vaccinations with AstraZeneca “justifiable”. Although there are severe courses of thrombosis as side effects, “also in young people”. Karl Lauterbach reiterated his criticism that the vaccinations with AstraZeneca, which he had on Monday afternoon at the request of, will be suspended Merkur.de had expressed. At the same time, Lauterbach confirmed that there were deaths in Germany in this context. Science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar spoke of two deaths in the Federal Republic.

“Hard but fair” on ARD: At Frank Plasberg – Karl Lauterbach and Ranga Yogeshwar talk about deaths after corona vaccinations

Dr. Andreas Gassen, a doctor and also in the show “Hart aber fair” in the ARD switched on, was nevertheless confident that “it will be found out what the problem is”. Lauterbach said: “It could be that it is a batch problem. We had three cases in the past few days, that may be. ”To worried viewers of the program, whose reactions were read out, the member of the Bundestag said:“ It’s a very rare complication that you see right after the vaccination.

If AstraZeneca were to fail, “it would be a disaster”, Lauterbach continued and said that there was “too little Biontech vaccine in the vaccination centers”. In addition, there is “a brilliant third wave that we are entering”. According to Yogeshwar, there will now be 350,000 fewer vaccinations per week for the time being.

Stop the AstraZeneca vaccinations in Germany: ARD changes “Hart aber fair” broadcast at short notice

First report from March 15th: Munich / Cologne – “Elections in times of Corona: Who do citizens trust?” This is how the ARD titled the topic for today’s edition of the political talk “Hard but fair”. Invited were the politicians Kevin Kühnert, Cem Özdemir, Paul Ziemiak and the journalists Robin Alexander and Bettina Gaus.

The 180 degree turn came just a few hours before the broadcast. A new topic and other guests were needed. A decision by the Federal Ministry of Health prompted ARD to take the step.

AstraZeneca vaccinations stopped in Germany – Frank Plasberg (ARD) discusses with his guests

On Monday afternoon, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn stopped vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine. A “precautionary measure” to check health complications, it said from the ministry. The WDR responded to the report by exchanging the topic and the invited guests.

On the “current occasion”, moderator Frank Plasberg is now discussing with Dr. Andreas Gassen, CEO of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, journalist Ranga Yogeshwar and health expert Karl Lauterbach (SPD) on the AstraZeneca stop, wrote the WDR in a tweet. Just world-Journalist Robin Alexander remains in the newly mixed round.

Karl Lauterbach shows his incomprehension about the step taken by the Ministry of Health

Lauterbach had already opposite in the afternoon Merkur.de announced his incomprehension for the move of the federal government. “I wouldn’t have done that. A check with ongoing vaccinations would have been better in view of the rarity of the cases that occur. Given that the incidence of vaccinated and non-vaccinated people is the same, I would have let the vaccination run, ”he said. The SPD politician fears a “considerable loss of confidence”. He warned that if AstraZeneca’s vaccine is not used, the vaccination strategy will collapse.

The Federal Ministry of Health is following the recommendation of the Paul Ehrlich Institute with the vaccination ban, explained Minister Jens Spahn in a press conference. “We are all very aware of the importance of this decision,” emphasized Spahn. In the politics talk tonight, the guests will extensively discuss the move by the Ministry of Health. It remains to be seen whether they will agree with Jens Spahn’s view. Karl Lauterbach made his point of view clear before the broadcast began. (jjf)

List of rubric lists: © Screenshot ARD / hartaberfair