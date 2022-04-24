Home page politics

Of: Tom Offinger

Karl Lauterbach (r, SPD), Federal Minister of Health, and Lothar Wieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute, give a press conference on the current corona situation. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

During the corona pandemic, urgent reforms at the Robert Koch Institute became clear. However, the Ministry of Health does not want to raise the funds for this.

According to a media report, the Federal Ministry of Health under Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is blocking reforms at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for financial reasons. According to information from world on Sunday the ministry informally informed its subordinate authority in the past few weeks that the federal government will provide no money or only a fraction of the required sums for the implementation of several project plans that have already been drawn up to modernize the authority. Corresponding commitments had therefore been made in the past legislative period.

Robert Koch Institute: backlog demand in terms of digitization

Specifically, it is about projects for digitization and monitoring the state of health of the population. The corona pandemic made it clear that the institute had some catching up to do when it came to digitization. The collection of data by the authority, which was sometimes only able to provide incomplete data on the health crisis, caused criticism again and again.

Authorities head Lothar Wieler and his management team had therefore been working on a better line-up in the past few months. Among other things, they brought in high-ranking experts to set up a center for artificial intelligence and an infrastructure for a broad survey of the population on the state of health of Germans. According to the newspaper, the Ministry of Health does not want to provide any money for the construction of this so-called panel – which means that it has been worked on for months in vain.

Robert Koch Institute: No invitation to the Ministry of Health

According to information from the Jerkin not invited to the Ministry of Health this year, as in previous years, to present their financing needs. According to the report, neither the RKI itself nor the Lauterbach department answered questions about the refused funding.

Last year, a small inquiry in the Bundestag revealed that the RKI and other subordinate authorities of the Ministry of Health lacked more than 100 IT experts to position themselves for the future. The deliberations in the Bundestag on the current government budget are still ongoing. Improvements are possible until the adoption in June. (to with afp)