Five euros for doing nothing? The Robert Koch Institute wants to encourage people to take part in an important health study. The Taxpayers' Association finds the method questionable.

Berlin – “If you receive an invitation, take part,” says the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in a press release to the study series “Health in Germany”. The study is about the mental and general health of the population. 180,000 people now receive mail from the institute. Included in the envelope: A QR code that leads to the survey questionnaire. And: a five euro note, like that Editorial Network Germany (RND) reported. This should motivate people to participate. The institute sends almost a million euros this way. But that is not the real controversy.

What the German Taxpayers Association criticizes about the RKI invitation

Five euros to 180,000 people results in a total of 900,000 euros. Since fewer and fewer people are taking part in studies and surveys, financial incentives – also known as incentives – are common practice in science. According to its own information, the RKI was able to increase the participation rate in surveys by 13 percentage points with the help of incentives in a test before the campaign began. Accordingly, the institute hopes loudly RNDthat 35 percent of all people who receive an invitation take part in the survey. Conversely, 65 percent do not fill out the questionnaire.

Accordingly, 117,000 people received five euros without having to do anything for it. A windfall of 585,000 euros simply ended up in various mailboxes across the Federal Republic. The Association of German Taxpayers (BdSt) has a problem with this. “Apparently all taxpayers are spending money on a select group of people,” commented Reiner Holznagel, the President of the Taxpayers’ Association, in an interview with RND. His demand: “Because public funds are flowing, detailed explanations are definitely due – until then the survey should be stopped.” A request from the editorial network IPPEN.MEDIA to the RKI initially remained unanswered.

Cash rewards sent by post: Deutsche Post finds this unsafe

The people are selected based on a random sample. Anyone who takes part in the survey will receive a loud RND another ten euros. The RKI also wants to send this money by post – instead of transferring it. “Not all participants have online access – these people would be systematically excluded,” said the RKI RND-Inquiry with. Whether these people can easily use a QR code or an online survey remains to be seen.

In order to make a transfer, you would also have to collect account details, it said. That would violate data economy, a basic principle of data protection – and would probably also increase the effort. Deutsche Post, however, criticized the RKI's unsafe approach RND reported. The RKI itself provides alternatives. Anyone who has collected 500 points by participating in further surveys will receive, according to information on the Homepage for the study a voucher – for example from MediaMarkt or Kaufland – worth five euros. It can be easily accessed online.

That's why the RKI spends money on surveys: what happens to the study's data

The “Health in Germany” study is designed as a panel. This involves questioning a group of people over and over again over a longer period of time. The more people participate, the more accurate the results will be. The statistical data determined in this way “can, for example, be taken into account in future health policy decisions,” the RKI announced on the study’s homepage.

Even in a crisis, the panel will have the infrastructure in place to get answers to health questions very quickly, explained RKI President Lars Schaade. “The panel is an important instrument for improving the health of people in the country,” continued Schaade. Starting in May, participants must fill out a questionnaire on various topics every three months.