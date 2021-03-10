Karl Lauterbach (SPD) gives the next gloomy forecast regarding the corona pandemic. The SPD politician sees positive prospects in outdoor catering.

Berlin – Last Wednesday, the federal-state conference decided on the step-by-step opening plan. But there is criticism from various experts, including health expert Karl Lauterbach (SPD). At Anne Will he talks about the new corona easing. “We have relaxed, but de facto, the relaxation will never play a role because the number of cases is increasing,” said Lauterbach.

Lauterbach with a bitter prognosis: at the beginning of April incidence values ​​over 100 – good news for outdoor restaurants

At the beginning of April Lauterbach again suspected incidence values ​​above 100, which would trigger another “emergency brake” by the government. This would presumably mean a new lockdown. The third wave should only be halted with systematic tests, especially in schools and companies.

In the debates about the relaxation of the corona, the question arises again and again: What about the catering industry? “Outdoor catering with accompanied tests should be possible immediately,” says Lauterbach at Anne Will. The risk of infection there should be very low. However, Lauterbach is very critical of indoor catering. In an American study by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), it was found that infection and death rates are increasing in US counties that allow eating indoors or do not require masks.

Lauterbach over the next few months: no chance for indoor catering

This is due to the aerosols that would carry the coronavirus through the air. The new Corona variant should have made them even more aggressive, according to Lauterbach. This is a real problem for restaurants, and hygiene concepts such as distance regulations are not intended to help. People usually sit in a restaurant for an hour or more and do not wear masks while eating, which increases the risk of infection significantly, according to the CDC study. If fewer people are allowed into a restaurant, this should reduce the risk, but the food is still in a restaurant, an activity with a high risk of contagion.(Dana Popp)