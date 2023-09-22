Home page politics

The thumb points rather downward: the beer at the Hamburg festival was not Karl Lauterbach’s cup of tea. © IMAGO / IPON



The beer at a festival in Hamburg is not to Karl Lauterbach’s taste. Because of a tweet, this circumstance becomes an issue.

Hamburg – Karl Lauterbach likes to tweet and therefore tweets a lot. Therefore, the attentive social media user also knows that the Minister of Health is currently in the USA for a workshop with AI experts. On Wednesday, the SPD politician published a photo showing him in the backstage area of ​​the “ZDF-Morgenmagazin”.

Lauterbach on Twitter: Group photo from the festival in Hamburg including beer review

Two days earlier, the 60-year-old smiled at his followers from the Bundeswehr hospital, where he rolled up his sleeves to get another corona vaccination. In between, Lauterbach stopped by the annual festival of the Hamburg state representation. Party colleague Peter Tschentscher, mayor of the Hanseatic city, invited around 2,500 guests from the media, business and politics.

From there, Lauterbach provided a group photo. Melanie Schlotzhauer, Hamburg’s Senator for Health, can also be seen framed by him and Tschentscher in the picture that the minister posted. Only host Tschentscher actually looks into the camera, but Lauterbach has the corners of his mouth drawn significantly higher than the two Hanseatics.

Despite this facial expression, he was obviously not completely satisfied. In any case, the comment on the photo consisted of a short introduction to the small SPD group and the note: “Good atmosphere, bad beer.” What louse had crossed his liver is not explained further.

Criticism of Lauterbach-Post: “Care about the health system just as much as about beer”

In any case, not everyone liked this sentence. There were a lot of comments in the comments pointing out that the health system is creaking everywhere. One user complains: “Anyone who so stubbornly and unreflectively sells bad health policy as good probably doesn’t have a fine or questionable taste in beer!”

Someone else writes ironically: “There’s every reason to be in a good mood. With the successes…” This criticism can also be found under the post: “If you were as concerned about the health system as you are about bad beer, then many people would be helped.”

Interesting facts about Karl Lauterbach

February 21, 1963 in Birkesdorf (NRW) 2001 2005 Leverkusen – Cologne IV 2021 divorced (five children from two women)

Lauterbach and beer: “Drink coffee – it’s much healthier”

But for some it was just about the beer. Here there were even free taunts against two big cities: “No wonder, neither Hamburgers nor Berliners have good beer.” Or with a grinning smiley: “The Hamburgers don’t have Kölsch?”

Meanwhile, a young brewery from Hanover responded with the not entirely selfless note: “We could have done something with the beer, please let us know in good time next time!” And finally the tip from another user: “Drink coffee. According to a study, that’s much healthier anyway.”

Lauterbach about your taste in beer: “Breweries don’t get rich off me”

The beer selection at the festival was certainly extensive. That’s how she writes it Picture citing the Hamburg town hall, Astra, Dithmarscher, Holsten, Carlsberg, Ratsherrn, Paulaner, Wild Growth and F. Reyer were served.

The tabloid also asked Lauterbach himself how he generally feels about beer. The answer: “When I drink beer, I like a freshly tapped Kölsch, but I’ve only slowly gotten used to that, or a black beer, Köstritzer, for example.” He also states: “Breweries don’t get rich off me. I’m not a beer connoisseur.”

Of course, that is up to each individual. Nevertheless, some politicians in particular might be wondering why Lauterbach couldn’t resist taking a swipe at the cold drink, which is so popular in Germany.

Bottom up! This sight probably doesn’t make Karl Lauterbach’s mouth water. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Rene Traut



Lauterbach and the Italy Post: Meloni partner doesn’t want any advice from Germany

Especially since the health expert had to find out in the summer what a tweet can do. When Lauterbach, during his vacation in Italy, with some foresight denied that the country would still be a worthwhile travel destination in the future because of the heat there, the reaction was violent. While Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè FAZ-Demand emphasized that Lauterbach was still welcome, TV presenter Andrea Giambruno went on the counterattack.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s partner ranted: “For 20 or 30 years the Germans have had to somehow explain to us how we have to live. If you don’t like it, stay home.”

Fortunately, none of this was enough to cause a diplomatic crisis. But Lauterbach, who wants to develop a heat plan for Germany, should have realized at least since then that you can burn your fingers while tweeting. Especially when you hold an office where every word has weight. (mg)