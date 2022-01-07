Home page politics

Karl Lauterbach (SPD), Federal Minister of Health © Moritz Frankenberg / dpa

In view of the Omikron variant of the corona virus, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) believes that more contact restrictions in the catering sector are necessary.

Berlin – In the program “RTL Direkt” he said on Thursday evening that the interior of the restaurant is being planned, “that you can only enter there if you have been vaccinated and tested twice. Only those who have been boosted can get in that way. ” This provides for a draft resolution for the talks between Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) this Friday with the Prime Ministers of the federal states.

Lauterbach explained: «Gastronomy is a problem area. You often sit there for hours without a mask. And if the people there then infect each other, as we see a lot at Omikron, then we need better protection, hence 2G plus, i.e. vaccinated and additionally tested. ” Lauterbach did not rule out further contact restrictions for the future.

The Bavarian Hotel and Restaurant Association rejected the idea of ​​introducing 2G plus in the catering industry. “I warn against panic actionism, 2G plus plunges businesses into existential need with no added value for the infection,” said the President of the Bavarian Hotel and Restaurant Association, Angela Inselkammer, on Thursday evening. “In January, which is already extremely weak in terms of sales, the planned decision would amount to a quasi-lockdown; for many companies, further opening would no longer pay off.”

Lauterbach confirmed that he advocates compulsory vaccination against Corona. In the future there could be virus variants that are not only highly contagious, but also very dangerous. “Then we would be in a very threatening situation,” he said. “The best protection is therefore a very high vaccination rate. And if that cannot be achieved, it has to be vaccinated. I believe that compulsory vaccination is the path that is necessary for Germany. “ (dpa)