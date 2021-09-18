SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach fears a difficult corona situation in autumn if the vaccination campaign does not progress better.

Berlin – “What we are currently seeing is, in my opinion, a breather, not much more,” he told the “Passauer Neue Presse” with a view to the recently slightly falling number of corona infections. “I assume that the number of cases will rise again at the moment when people’s lives increasingly take place indoors.”

Germany needs a “much higher vaccination quota” in order to return to normal in the foreseeable future, warned Lauterbach. “Otherwise we face a difficult autumn.”

The doctor called on restaurants and clubs to only admit those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered. In general, “no means” should be excluded to induce more people to vaccinate. “This also applies to the payment of so-called vaccination premiums, which I have always been very skeptical about so far.”

The chairwoman of the Education and Science Union (GEW), Maike Finnern, is also worried about the autumn. “Entire classes are already in quarantine,” she told Business Insider magazine. Politicians must do everything to ensure “that we don’t get a winter like last year”. At the moment, the measures for schools are “made too hesitant”.

It needs a mix of measures from nationwide PCR tests, air filters in schools and more staff, said Finnern. Otherwise, face-to-face teaching cannot be maintained.

In contrast, the head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), Andreas Gassen, calls for an end to the corona containment measures at the end of October. What is needed is “a clear statement from politicians: In six weeks we will have ‘Freedom Day'”, he told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung, referring to the corresponding procedure in Great Britain in July. “All restrictions” should be lifted on October 30th.

“That gives anyone who wants enough time to get vaccinated,” argued Gassen. “My bet: Then by the end of October we will have a vaccination quota of 70 percent or even higher, because a lot of people will soon accept the offer.” Without the announcement of a clear deadline, “we will drag ourselves through this pandemic endlessly,” Gassen predicted.

cne / pe