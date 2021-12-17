Home page world

Jennifer Lanzinger

The seven-day incidence is falling again, but the Robert Koch Institute reports hundreds of deaths. Health Minister Lauterbach fears a massive fifth corona wave. All information in the news ticker.

The Corona * incidence in Germany drops again on Friday.

Meanwhile, the RKI reports hundreds of deaths.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) warns of a massive fifth wave and calls for boosters again (see update from December 17th, 1:11 p.m.).

Update from December 17th, 1:53 p.m .: New Year’s Eve in 2021 will have to be celebrated by private individuals without large fireworks. The Federal Council decided on Friday to ban the sale of fireworks in the days before New Year’s Eve. As a justification, the constitutional body referred to an additional burden on hospitals due to the improper use of fireworks. The ban is intended to relieve the hospitals, which are already heavily used by the corona pandemic, on New Year’s Eve. Such a ban was in place last year.

In addition, the Federal Council decided to extend the multi-billion Corona aid fund for larger companies. The Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) was limited to the end of 2021 and will now run until June 30, 2022. The Bundestag only decided on Thursday. The fund, which was set up shortly after the outbreak of the pandemic in spring 2020, is intended to stabilize companies that run into liquidity bottlenecks and whose continued existence would have “significant effects” on the economy and the labor market.

Update from December 17th, 1:11 p.m .: Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) expects a strong fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic due to the spreading omicron variant. “I am assuming a massive fifth wave,” said Lauterbach on Friday in Hanover. According to his own statements, the 58-year-old does not expect that the Omikron variant will be able to stop the developments and therefore warns of the consequences. “We have to assume that the wave of omicons we are facing, which we cannot prevent from my point of view, will be a massive challenge for our hospitals, for our intensive care units, but also for society as a whole,” he said SPD politician. “We have to prepare for a challenge that we haven’t had before.”

The health minister is also not positive about the possibility that the omicron variant causes weaker disease progression. “Even a somewhat milder course would not make a difference,” says Lauterbach, explaining his prognosis and rejecting scenarios that have taken this assumption as a basis and thus viewed a contamination of society as an option. Because even if the first observations were confirmed and patients who were infected with the Omikron variant developed a less severe course of the disease, the hospitals would still come to their limits. This is due to the sheer speed with which the Omikron variant could search the population in Germany.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) expects a massive fifth wave in the corona pandemic. © Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)

“He might keep the death rate down for two or three weeks. But then the growth in the number of cases would have already consumed this advantage, ”explains the Minister of Health. Lauterbach stated that Germany had reached a “key point in the pandemic” in the current situation and was increasingly promoting the federal government’s booster campaign. With a view to the Christmas holidays, the 58-year-old calls out the maxim “we protect one another” and advises that all relatives be tested several times before a family get-together at Christmas.

Update from December 17th, 12 noon: In Baden-Württemberg, stricter corona rules are to apply from next week. The regulation will be sharpened, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Social Affairs on Friday. Details, including stricter contact restrictions, especially for those who have not been vaccinated, but also for people with vaccination protection or a recently recovered corona disease are planned and should be published by Friday evening.

With the stricter requirements, the state is implementing a resolution of the federal-state conference, as the ministry spokesman said. The new regulations will come into force next Monday (December 20th). The next Corona regulation is eagerly awaited, especially with a view to the upcoming Christmas celebrations in the families. Currently, a household can only meet one additional person. Excluded from this number are people who have recovered and have been vaccinated, children and adolescents up to and including 17 years of age and people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons or for whom there is no general vaccination recommendation.

Update from December 17th, 11.30 a.m .: The corona pandemic has been determining the lives of millions of people in Germany and around the world for almost two years. RKI boss Lothar Wieler is an important expert in the pandemic. In regular press conferences together with Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn and now with Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, Wieler provides information about the infection situation in Germany. While the RKI had recently warned about the fourth wave, Wieler is now expressing his concerns about a fifth wave.

Like the RKI boss to him mirror explains that it is likely that the fifth Corona wave could be triggered by the new Corona variant Omikron. The AHA rules, compliance with the measures and vaccination make it possible to keep the fifth wave in check. “However, I am concerned that the measures will be relaxed again because of the decline in the numbers,” Wieler said mirror.

Corona incidence is falling again – but RKI reports hundreds of deaths

Original notification dated December 17, 2021: Berlin – The corona virus continues to spread in Germany, but current figures continue to give hope. The Robert Koch Institute reports a decrease in the Corona * values ​​again, and the seven-day incidence is also falling again. Nevertheless, the RKI reports hundreds of deaths again.

As is clear from the current figures from Friday, December 17, 2021, the seven-day incidence is falling again. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week at 331.8. For comparison: the previous day the value was 340.1. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 413.7 (previous month: 319.5). The number of new infections also drops again compared to the previous week. The health authorities in Germany reported 50,968 new cases to the RKI within one day. Exactly one week ago there were 61,288 infections.

According to the new information, 437 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, the reported number was at a similar level, with the RKI recording 484 deaths exactly seven days ago. The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Thursday at 5.17 (Wednesday 5.27). * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Omikron is also spreading in Germany. 38 employees of a company in North Rhine-Westphalia are suspected of being infected with the Omikron variant.