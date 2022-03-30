Home page politics

Karl Lauterbach (SPD), Federal Minister of Health, speaks at a press conference in the Federal Ministry of Health © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Lauterbach keeps pushing for compulsory corona vaccination. But it is still unclear whether she will come. Before the vote, there is still a compromise.

Berlin – The Bundestag has not yet decided on the Corona * vaccination requirement. discussions are ongoing. Even if leading politicians and advocates of the law are optimistic that there will be a majority in the end, it is not yet clear how this will come about with the previous applications.

But now Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach * has expressed confidence that a compromise can be reached for the introduction of general corona vaccination in Germany. And he presents new information: As far as he knows, a joint proposal is being worked on, said the SPD politician on Wednesday (March 30) in Berlin. He expects that this will reach his ministry in the next few days at the latest, so that a joint draft can possibly be formulated. The lines of compromise that are emerging are convincing and wise. The SPD leadership was already open to approaching the Union’s proposal *.

Corona vaccination requirement in Germany: Lauterbach “very confident”

He is “very confident” and expects this important law to be enforced, Lauterbach added. A lot would depend on this with a view to the situation in autumn. However, Lauterbach did not provide any further information on the compromise lines.

Before the planned vote without the usual parliamentary group specifications in the Bundestag in the coming week, there is still no majority secured. A draft by a group of deputies for compulsory vaccination from the age of 18*, which Lauterbach also supports, has the greatest support. In addition, there is a draft by a group for compulsory advice and a possible compulsory vaccination from the age of 50. Another group application rejects a duty. Union and AfD have also submitted applications. (dpa/cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.