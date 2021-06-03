ofVeronika Silberg shut down

Have we finally got the last lockdown behind us or is the fourth corona wave coming? Karl Lauterbach with assessments for the summer.

Berlin – The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach regularly gives his assessment of the pandemic. It can sometimes look optimistic. Lauterbach proved this to the newspaper with his summer forecast world. Even with possible new outbreaks of corona, he sees no need for another lockdown in Germany. “In principle, nothing stands in the way of a really good summer,” said the SPD politician.

In an SZ interview, Lauterbach also tones in unusually positive corona sounds: “The summer will probably be great because the pandemic will be contained to some extent.”

Lauterbach with corona forecast: when will the fourth wave come?

After the summer, however, it could become more critical again. Lauterbach considers a fourth corona wave to be very likely, despite all the optimism. The SPD politician warned the editorial network Germany on Thursday before the end of summer: “The Indian mutant is likely to spread to numerous European countries in the coming months. Summer tourism could quickly spread them across the continent ”. By autumn at the latest, the mutant will then spread over a large area by returning travelers.

All in all, however, these outbreaks cannot be compared with past figures. You would not have “the dimension”, according to Lauterbach in the world “That we need a lockdown again”.

Corona vaccinations for children: Karl Lauterbach expresses understanding

The health expert also commented on the vaccinations of children. He understands when parents want their children to be vaccinated, despite the lack of recommendations from the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko). From June 7th, young people can apply for a vaccination from the manufacturer Biontech. (vs)