BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Nursing home residents suffering from Covid-19 are often no longer treated in hospitals, according to statements by SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach. “If, as in the first wave, we would still bring all the people from the care facilities to the intensive care units, then the intensive care unit would have been overrun long ago,” he said on Thursday evening in the ZDF program “maybrit illner”. Even with the best intensive care in the modern intensive care units, the sick nursing home residents died there. Accepting her there is no longer attempted today. Rather, one is now fighting over the large group of baby boomers with risk factors. “And we won’t hold out much longer.” These are very difficult cases.

Of the people who are currently struggling for their lives in the intensive care unit, there is “sadly” rarely someone who comes from the nursing home, said Lauterbach. “Most of these people no longer come to the intensive care unit, they die in the care facilities.”

The age in the intensive care units has fallen because many older people are now dying in the nursing homes. The average age in the large intensive care units is currently 60 years. Among them are many younger people, with obesity becoming more and more a risk factor for the most severe courses. There is a race to get the current wave under control quickly enough before the new virus mutations spread more widely. If that doesn't work, "we won't get out of lockdown anytime soon". This will not succeed without tightening