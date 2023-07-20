Home page politics

Health Minister Lauterbach predicts an end to the holiday in Italy. “Climate change is destroying southern Europe,” he writes. In Rome one is irritated.

Rome – Karl Lauterbach is on vacation in Italy. From Bologna we went to Tuscany, most recently the health minister was in Rome. Lauterbach accompanied his vacation on social media with contributions to the heat wave in Italy. For example, he shared a weather report for Rome (40 degrees) that the city was “still too hot”. A prognosis on the future of Italy aroused particular interest – also in Italian politics:

Italy irritation over Lauterbach tweet: “difficult to prove”

Lauterbach wrote on Twitter: “The heat wave is spectacular here. If things continue like this, these holiday destinations will have no future in the long term. Climate change is destroying southern Europe. An era is coming to an end.” The Minister of Health posted a map of the Helmholtz Climate Initiative.

Numerous people can be seen on Mondello beach on July 16th. Temperatures around 40 degrees during the day and 30 degrees at night make things difficult for people. Also Karl Lauterbach. © picture alliance/dpa/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/Alberto Lo Bianco

The Italian tourism association Fiavet countered at the request of the FAZ, Lauterbach’s “thesis” is “difficult to prove objectively”. One should analyze the topic “on the basis of objective data in order to support one’s opinion,” said association president Giuseppe Ciminnisi. “We assure Minister Karl Lauterbach that if he wants to travel further south, to Sicily, Apulia, Calabria, he will find it difficult to find a place even in this hot climate.”

“Germans will appreciate holidays in Italy more and more”

Politics also spoke out FAZ-Inquiry. Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè told the newspaper: “I thank the German Minister of Health for choosing Italy as a travel destination, which has always been the preferred holiday destination of his compatriots. And of course we look forward to welcoming him back in the future.” Climate change plays a major role in Italian politics, for example in a special tourism strategy. Santanchè’s statement ends with the words: “In any case, we are sure that Germans will appreciate vacations in Italy more and more.”

Statistics prove Santanché right. Alongside Austria, Italy was the most popular foreign destination for travelers from Germany last year. As in 2021, the two countries were at the top of foreign travel destinations ahead of Spain and France, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office. (as)