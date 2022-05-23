Home page politics

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) at a press conference. The SPD politician now considers isolation from monkeypox to be possible. © Frederic Kern/imgo

Monkeypox is currently worrying experts in Germany. According to Lauterbach, containment measures are now coming. You can read all political news in the live ticker.

Monkeypox in Germany: Monkeypox has been spreading in Europe for days and more and more cases are also being confirmed in Germany. Now the Federal Minister of Health has Karl Lauterbach (SPD) announced that the federal government would take further containment measures because of monkeypox prepared. According to the politician, recommendations on isolation and quarantine are currently being developed with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). In addition, it is currently being considered whether a recommendation for Vaccination against monkeypox should be pronounced. the infection with monkeypox had recently increased.

the Symptoms of monkeypox include fever and a noticeable skin rash. After the first cases of monkeypox were confirmed in Berlin and Munich at the end of last week, various experts commented on the danger posed by the virus. The tenor: The death rate from monkeypox is between one and ten percent. However, the figures are not very representative because they relate to the health system in Africa.

Criticism of Olaf Scholz (SPD) is getting sharper: CDU foreign politician Roderich Kiesewetter accuses Chancellor of playing for time

Scholz in criticism: Chancellor Olaf Scholz is currently on his first trip to Africabut he is in because of Putin’s Ukraine war Germany further in the criticism. On Sunday, CDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter attacked Anne Will against the SPD politician and accused him of being hesitant and playing for time. “German industry made it clear on February 28 that they could very quickly upgrade around 100 leopards and around 100 martens,” explained Kiesewetter. When asked why the Chancellor has not yet issued a corresponding order, he said: “I think he is playing for time.”

“I’m afraid the Chancellor doesn’t want Ukraine to win this war. Wins in the sense that the Russian troops are driven out of the country,” Kiesewetter continued. The longer this war lasts, the more difficult it will be for Ukraine. “All the louder are the words after a ceasefire, that is, a freeze on Russian profits.” While criticism of Olaf Scholz is growing and CDU chairman Friedrich Merz also took part in the debate, things are also beginning to seethe in the ranks of the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP.

Advance sales of the 9-euro ticket from the 2022 relief package start today: many transport associations are activating ticket sales

For 9 euros across the country: Last week, the Federal Council also gave the go-ahead for the 9-euro ticket. From June 1st, citizens throughout Germany will be able to use local public transport at low cost and, with clever planning, will also be able to undertake longer journeys. Also the Deutsche Bahn will use the 9-euro ticket offer in Germany. When and where the 9-euro ticket sold before June 1st many transport associations have broken it down transparently on their information pages – there is no general answer, but as a rule the tickets should be available online and also from the ticket machines.

That the Advance sales for the 9-euro ticket start on Monday, is not surprising: just under a week before the tickets become valid, transport companies want to straighten out the application for the cheap monthly ticket. The monthly ticket from the relief package 2022, which also includes the children’s bonus, the tank discountthe Hartz IV grant and the Energy flat rate plans for further measures was eagerly awaited. Several federal states had also expressed doubts about the sustainability of the federal government’s idea during the debate in the Bundesrat. Nevertheless: Even before the decision last Friday, the Advance sale of the 9-euro ticket in May started. Meanwhile, he is too HVV from the rush for the 9-euro ticket surprised.

High losses in eastern Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelenskyj expects up to 100 soldiers per day

Losses in the Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin’s Invasion of the Ukraine continues to cause high casualties – not only on the part of the Russian army. Like the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now explained that he has put the daily losses of his own troops on the front in eastern Ukraine at 50 to 100 soldiers. “Today between 50 and 100 people can die on what is for us the most difficult front in the east of our country,” said Zelenskyj, according to the RBK-Ukraina news agency, at a joint press conference with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on Sunday.

With the high losses, he justified the rejection of a petition to allow men of military age to leave Ukraine. Most recently, Selenskyj disclosed his own losses in April. To date, around 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. Meanwhile, the rumors are spreading Vladimir Putin not starting and also a coup is no longer excluded. An expert had recently put forward the thesis that Putin on the nuclear strike could be ready. Britain, meanwhile, assumes that 15,000 Russian soldiers may have died in the meantime.

