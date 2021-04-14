ofPatrick Huljina shut down

The federal government launched a draft for the corona emergency brake on Tuesday. For SPD health expert Lauterbach, the new steps come too late and are not sufficient.

Berlin – “We are implementing the emergency brake nationwide,” declared Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Tuesday (April 13). The federal government had previously decided on a corresponding draft to amend the Infection Protection Act. This is intended to standardize the patchwork of corona rules and to consistently implement the emergency brake in regions with a 7-day incidence over 100, including exit restrictions, closed shops and mandatory testing at schools and in companies.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach considers the draft of the emergency brake to be too weak overall to break the third wave of the corona pandemic * that Germany is currently experiencing. The Corona expert wrote on Twitter. He urged the countries to do more and reiterated the importance of exit restrictions.

Lauterbach criticizes the Corona emergency brake: “The current regulation will not be sufficient”

On Tuesday, Lauterbach was also on the “Talk with K” podcast Cologne city scoreboard to guest. There, too, the 58-year-old described the steps taken as inadequate. “The mandatory testing in companies is the minimum that we actually need. I would have thought two tests * per week to be correct, ”said the SPD health expert. The lobbyism was certainly in the foreground in this decision, he further criticized.

Lauterbach became even clearer in his assessment: “The current regulation will not be sufficient to get a grip on the major outbreaks that we can expect in view of the corona mutations *.”

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach clearly criticizes the draft for the nationwide Corona emergency brake. (Archive image) © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Corona emergency brake “should have been decided five weeks ago”

In the podcast of the Cologne city scoreboard the SPD health expert also pleaded for night exit restrictions. “The exit restriction will definitely have an impact because the number of people who set out in the evening will be less. The meetings often start outside and end inside, ”says Lauterbach. However, the effect should not be overestimated. “This measure alone will not be enough to stabilize the pandemic situation,” he clarified.

Since the measures of the Corona * emergency brake will probably be implemented in the coming week at the earliest, Lauterbach called on the state governments to act immediately and not to wait for this “minimum compromise”. “We’re running out of time,” warned the expert. “What has now been decided should have been decided five weeks ago. The citizens are waiting for regulations to finally come in that protect them, ”Lauterbach continued.

The US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson postponed the market launch in Europe on Tuesday (April 13) due to reports of cerebral vein thrombosis after the corona vaccination. Lauterbach estimated that on Wednesday Deutschlandfunk not as a “permanent setback”. (ph) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

