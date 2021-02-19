The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach has canceled his planned service in a Leverkusen vaccination center. “Unfortunately there have been so many announced protests against the Leverkusen vaccination center in advance that I have to cancel the start first. The police and security authorities saw a threat, ”Lauterbach tweeted on Friday. The politician had previously announced that “like all members of the vaccination center” would also be vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

“Since I do not want to endanger either the great colleagues or the operation of the center, I withdraw. However, it is a shame how strong the influence of radical minorities on our actions is now growing, ”wrote Lauterbach on Friday on Twitter.

Lauterbach recently made public that he was being covered with hatred and threats. But he doesn’t want to be intimidated by it. “These people will not silence me,” he told the “editorial network Germany”. He knew from scientists who expressed themselves much more cautiously after threats on the net. “I can understand that well.”

Lauterbach is omnipresent in the corona pandemic, he is an advocate of a cautious line in the fight against the corona virus. For this he gets encouragement, but also has to take a lot of criticism. Lauterbach tweeted on Sunday: “Another wave of hatred is rolling over me on the Internet, with death threats and insults that are hard to take. Again and again calls for violence. ”His office desks are full of advertisements.

Most recently, a public conflict between Lauterbach and Bayern Munich’s head coach Hansi Flick caused a stir. After criticizing his club’s trip to the Club World Cup in Qatar, the coach of the German record champions said: “It’s slowly becoming impossible to hear the so-called experts, including Mr. Lauterbach.” , in which the two then settled their argument. (with dpa)