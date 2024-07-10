According to the Youth Protection Act, young people aged 14 and over are allowed to drink beer, wine or sparkling wine in the presence of a legal guardian.

The Bavarian Health Minister Judith Gerlach (CSU) and the Berlin Health Senator Ina Czyborra (SPD) are also in favor of abolishing supervised drinking. The permit makes no sense in view of the prevention goals, Gerlach told the RND. Czyborra said that alcohol consumption poses a great risk to the physical and mental development of young people.