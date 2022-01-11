Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

divide

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach comments on measures to be taken in the fight against the Omikron variant. © Hannibal Hanschke / afp

The highly infectious omicron variant is spreading. According to Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, further measures are necessary in the fight against the corona mutation.

Berlin – On Friday, the federal and state governments decided on new measures in the fight against Sars-CoV-2 at the Corona summit. Part of this is, among other things, the nationwide 2G-Plus rule in gastronomy. Although these are successes, the new rules are not sufficient in the fight against the circulating omicron variant, according to the Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach*.

“I think that will help us.” He added, however, that that will not be enough to defeat Omikron, new one corona-Rules * are necessary. “I think the number of cases will increase. Therefore, further action will be necessary in due course. But that is now a very important step forward, ”said Lauterbach on Sunday evening in the ARD*.

Omikron: Karl Lauterbach announces new corona rules

Lauterbach was not more precise, for example, he reacted evasively to which rules might come. When asked whether only boosted people would soon have access to the catering trade, he said: “No, that doesn’t necessarily mean that, because we can take other measures. But I think it is important first of all to give the measures that we have now taken a chance to have an effect. “

To a certain extent, people would have it in their own hands. “The more boosters we have in society, the harder it is for Omikron to build a strong wave.”

Deltakron: New Corona variant discovered

According to Lauterbach, new quarantine rules should “apply very quickly”

In addition to the 2G-Plus regulation, new quarantine rules were also decided at the Corona summit. According to Lauterbach, these would now “apply very quickly”. With regard to the procedure, he explained: “We are making a model ordinance.” This will be “by the Bundestag and Bundesrat […] then decided, so to speak – that will work in the next week ”. Then the countries would have to react and take over. “I’m totally confident about that, because no country has contradicted the model ordinance that we made there.” (tu / dpa) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.