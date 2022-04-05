Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach announces that quarantine after a corona infection should become voluntary. There is also a new proposal for compulsory vaccination.

Berlin – For people who become infected with the corona virus, there should only be an “urgent recommendation” for five days of isolation from May 1st. The federal and state health ministers agreed on new rules on Monday, as Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced. Contacts should continue to be avoided, but an order from the health department should no longer be provided. For infected employees in health or care facilities, however, the isolation should continue to be ordered by the office and only end after five days and a negative quick or PCR test, according to the conference of health ministers.

Corona rules: Quarantine is still “strongly recommended”

Contact persons of infected people are therefore also “strongly recommended” to go into quarantine for five days. In addition, infected people and contact persons should test themselves regularly. With the easing of the quarantine rules, mass staff shortages should also be avoided when the number of infections is high. They are based on a suggestion by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Robert Koch Institute. So far, the secretions usually last ten days and can be ended with a negative test after seven days. However, a formal order from the health department is often no longer issued.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

Corona vaccination requirement: Lauterbach demands “immediately” vaccination requirement from the age of 50

With a compromise proposal, advocates of general corona vaccination are trying to avert the failure of the project a few days before the Bundestag vote. On Monday, the group of deputies, which had previously advocated compulsory vaccination from the age of 18 – including Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Karl Lauterbach – presented a weakened proposal. She only advocates compulsory vaccination from the age of 50, which, depending on the pandemic situation, could also be extended to younger citizens by a later decision in the Bundestag. Lauterbach formulated this via Twitter as follows: “Vaccination obligation: immediately from the age of 50, from the age of 18 if necessary in the fall”.

“Anyone who wants compulsory vaccination can find themselves here. But if you vote against it, you risk lockdowns and suffering again in the fall,” says Lauterbach. The Union showed different reactions: You will not agree to that, said the health policy spokesman for the group, Tino Sorge Rheinische Post and the world. The proposal is a transparent deceptive package. “He has a double bottom. Behind the initial compulsory vaccination from the age of 50 there is a compulsory vaccination from the age of 18, which parts of the traffic light are obviously desperately sticking to.”

Easing of the corona quarantine: Union reacts divided

However, concern welcomed the abolition of the quarantine obligation: “As a Union, we said a few days ago that we have to take a close look to ensure that we do not produce overload situations in many areas by keeping people at home through rigid quarantine regulations”. On the other hand, criticism came from the CSU from the health politician Stephan Pilsinger. He described the plans to abolish the obligation to isolate as “quite absurd”. It doesn’t make sense for infected people to keep walking around and infecting other people, he told Bayerischer Rundfunk.

Further criticism came from parliamentary secretary Thorsten Frei: “In plain language, this really amounts to an infection of the population. Because then you basically take away all protective measures,” he said, referring to the recent extensive relaxation of the corona containment measures. But if someone has a positive test, it is “really unacceptable” to rely on voluntary isolation, Frei said. “It’s about protecting others” from infection. Overall, he was therefore “very, very skeptical” about the health ministers’ initiative. (dpa/afp/lp)