Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

Split

New corona rules: Lauterbach and Buschmann agreed on three levels – federal rules, optional state regulations and measures in the event of “specific danger”.

Berlin – Corona compromise reached: SPD Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who recently warned of a Covid “catastrophe” in autumn, agreed on future Corona rules with FDP Justice Minister Marco Buschmann. Also included: among other things, the return to the obligation to wear masks and a new obligation to wear masks and tests in hospitals and care facilities. But lockdowns should be a thing of the past.

Buschmann spoke of the “three Vs”: preparation, proportionality, protecting vulnerable people. The federal government continues to take the pandemic seriously, but at the same time wants to protect “above all fundamental rights”. Therefore there will be no lockdowns and curfews. Lauterbach said the goal was to be “better prepared for the next Corona winter than in previous years”. An overview of the measures that are to apply from October 1st.

Masks are compulsory on airplanes and in long-distance transport

Mask and test proof obligation: for access to hospitals and care facilities. Those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered are exempt from the obligation to be tested.

Corona rules from autumn: The countries can introduce these measures “optionally”.

These two measures apply nationwide. By the way, the obligation to isolate for people infected with corona and the facility-related obligation to vaccinate will not be shaken, it said. The federal states also have the option of introducing further rules. These include “optional”:

Masks are compulsory on buses and trains .: This would mean that the mask requirement would also apply in regional transport.

.: This would mean that the mask requirement would also apply in regional transport. Masks are compulsory in publicly accessible indoor areas : This is where it gets a bit complicated. There is an exception for leisure, cultural or sporting events as well as for catering. There is no mask requirement for people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative. As well as generally for children under the age of six and people who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons.

: This is where it gets a bit complicated. There is an exception for leisure, cultural or sporting events as well as for catering. There is no mask requirement for people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative. As well as generally for children under the age of six and people who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons. Mask requirement in schools : from the fifth school year, “if this is necessary to maintain a regulated face-to-face teaching process”. This rule applies to both teachers and students.

: from the fifth school year, “if this is necessary to maintain a regulated face-to-face teaching process”. This rule applies to both teachers and students. Compulsory tests in public institutions: These include schools, day-care centers or facilities for accommodating asylum seekers.

Corona rules from autumn: These measures apply in the event of “concrete danger”

The health and justice ministries describe these measures as “optional”. Should the healthcare system become overburdened in light of rising cases in intensive care units, there are other options. To do this, “a specific threat to the functionality of the healthcare system or other critical infrastructure” must be identified.

Mask requirement at events : Indoors and outdoors when a minimum distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained. The exemption for recovered, newly vaccinated or tested people does not apply.

: Indoors and outdoors when a minimum distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained. The exemption for recovered, newly vaccinated or tested people does not apply. minimum distance : 1.5 meters in public space.

: 1.5 meters in public space. person limits : For events in publicly accessible indoor spaces.

: For events in publicly accessible indoor spaces. Mandatory hygiene concepts: This is about providing disinfectants, avoiding unnecessary contacts or ventilation concepts. The rule applies to jobs, public events or sports clubs.

Corona compromise: new rules after dispute between SPD and FDP

The federal government was recently at odds about the future Corona course. Right in the middle of this was the head of the health insurance fund, Andreas Gassen, who publicly quarreled with Lauterbach. Gassen said on July 22 that there were “currently no signs” of a corona wave in the fall. In the Corona rule jungle, the traffic light threatened to fall into two camps: those who tightened the rules and those who criticized the measures. SPD-led Ministry of Health versus FDP-led Ministry of Justice. Now the differences seem settled. Both parties rate the agreement that has now been reached as a success for the time being.

The measures are to apply from October 1, 2022 to April 7, 2023. The current version of the Infection Protection Act would have expired at the end of September. The changes are to be incorporated into an ongoing legislative process, and the government is expected to adopt a so-called formulation aid for the coalition factions on August 24th. Then it is the turn of the Bundestag. Germany will probably remain a country with stricter corona rules than elsewhere. (as)