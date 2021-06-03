Karl Lauterbach admits that “Markus Lanz” has neglected the Corona test strategy. At the same time, the expert directs attention to open danger areas.

Hamburg – “Markus Lanz” will start again on Tuesday evening under the sign of Corona. The attempt to switch to Taiwan – the country that has long been considered a positive example in dealing with the pandemic, but is currently struggling with rapidly increasing case numbers – fails after a few questions about the sound quality. So one of the most important public corona experts in the country gets the floor: SPD politician Karl Lauterbach.

Corona vaccination hardly possible in Taiwan: China is said to have interfered

He says he knows the Taiwanese health system inside out and knows: “Taiwan is not entirely poor. They wanted to get vaccine. ” NZZJournalist Matthias Sander had previously been able to announce from the country: “The Taiwanese state government has said that the Chinese government has interfered in the purchase of vaccines.” Because China has denied the country Taiwan its autonomy and regards it as Chinese Lanz von Lauterbach wants to know: “Taiwan is denied the vaccine?” His assessment: “That is how I would interpret it from the outside.” And further: “If such a health system cannot get a vaccine, it can only have political reasons.”

Despite the outbreak now taking place in Taiwan, Lauterbach is of the opinion that the country’s strategy has been a success: “When you look back at how few victims Taiwan has had, it worked out really well.” At the same time, Taiwan’s approach was also “a failure.” condemned “, as is currently proven:” It turns out that the pandemic is only over when it is over everywhere, “states the health expert of the SPD. The lack of a vaccine in Taiwan for political reasons is exacerbating the situation.

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on June 1st:

Karl Lauterbach (SPD) – politician

Anke Richter-Scheer – doctor

Matthias Sander – journalist

Christina Schmidt – journalist

Lauterbach is also worried about the virus mutations, some of which have “a certain resistance to vaccines”. For example, the Astrazeneca vaccine could “hardly control the Indian variant” and protect “at most 30 percent from infection”. On top of that, the mutations occurred at ever shorter intervals, which, according to the SPD politician, made the situation even more difficult: “We have the Indian variant, now we have a Vietnamese variant. So now there seems to be a lot more movement in the mutation process. And it shows that we are vaccinating against time. “

Johnson & Johnson, Biontech, AstraZeneca – do the patients now care?

For questions about the mutation of the coronavirus, reports the doctor Anke Richter-Scheer, the patients vaccinated by her currently have no head: “The priority at the moment is that the patients say: I want the vaccination, preferably no explanation at all and then immediately again out. ”According to Lauterbach, the actual success currently lies in the rapid antigen tests:“ This is a massively underestimated reason why the number of cases is falling. ”

Although they overlook a large number of positive cases, the so-called super spreaders can be reliably identified. Accordingly, politicians also acted wrongly during the pandemic, as Lauterbach notes: “This idea that the super spreaders can be filtered out with the rapid tests is worth gold. We should have done that much earlier. ”At the same time, the SPD politician attested his own government – like others before – an“ invitation to fraud ”in the implementation of the test strategy.

The recently much discussed topic of “additional vaccine” for children will be debated in the “Markus Lanz” group afterwards, as will the lifting of vaccination priorities. The latter is a particularly troublesome subject for Richter-Scheer. “We at the grassroots have the task of making those on site understand: Yes, according to the decree, you can now be vaccinated. The problem is: We don’t have enough vaccine and we are still in the situation that we have people who are medically my priority. ”Lauterbach therefore wants to continue to prefer those who were originally prioritized and the children:“ I would prefer the adults take away that have no prioritization. “He wants to vaccinate children above all so that they go back to school, but also says:” If a child does not want it, then from my point of view the parents can say what they want. “

“Markus Lanz” guest Schmidt explains the case of Franco A.

At the end of the program, the journalist Christina Schmidt steers the gaze away from the omnipresent Corona issue with a special kind of crime story. She has done extensive research into the case of the Bundeswehr officer Franco A., who in 2015 posed as a Syrian refugee and allegedly planned attacks. He was not known to the authorities as a right-wing extremist for a long time – despite numerous reports. Schmidt does not expect a judgment until the end of the summer: “First it was said that it would be a very short process. But because Franco A. now uses the time he has there to reproach and say that he is a political victim, the court has now decided to do extensive witness interviews and it will take a while , at least until late summer. “

“Markus Lanz” – the conclusion of the show

Despite the still prominent Corona topic and a round with two experts, the downgrading of the danger situation from “very high” to “high” by the Robert Koch Institute on the same day is not discussed. Likewise, the decision of the World Health Organization to no longer name variants and mutations of the coronavirus according to their origin, but according to the Greek alphabet. But thanks to her in-depth research at the end of the Tuesday edition of “Markus Lanz”, Christina Schmidt knows how to report in great detail on a criminal case that is so far unique in Germany.

