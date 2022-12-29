Home page politics

Of: George Anastasiadis

Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis comments on the casual attitude of Health Minister Lauterbach (SPD) to an end to the emergency laws imposed because of Corona. © John MACDOUGALL/AFP)/Klaus Haag



The pandemic is over and it is high time to give citizens back their basic rights, which were taken away by emergency laws. Health Minister Lauterbach, however, sees it too casually, comments Georg Anastasiadis.

It is almost tragic: the pandemic is over – but Minister of Health Lauterbach does not want to let go of the virus that determines his life and to which he owes his office. In ZDF’s “heute journal” the SPD politician said a telltale sentence when asked about an end to the corona measures. He wonders whether, after three years of the pandemic, “a few weeks really matter now”. Yes, Minister: That’s exactly what it does! When the danger is over – and even Germany’s “Corona Pope” Christian Drosten states this clearly – , there is no longer any basis for emergency laws that disproportionately interfere with the fundamental rights of citizens.

Corona: Now there must be no more excuses from the “Team Caution”.

Lauterbach’s nonchalantly slurred sentence symbolizes the overly liberal handling of some of our politicians with the constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens. Hardly any other country apart from China has suspended freedoms so deeply and for so long; Courts have now declared this to be partially unconstitutional. It is to the credit of the federal and state governments that for a long time it was unclear which measures were necessary and effective. But now there must be no more excuses from the “Team Caution”, above all no rededication of the obligation to wear masks and the like to ward off general respiratory infections. Because they have always existed without the state obliging citizens to wear masks on trains.

Bayern has already reacted, and rightly so. The Free State relies on personal responsibility and voluntariness. And the Federal Minister of Justice, as one of the constitutional ministers, is right to demand the repeal of the Infection Protection Act, which was actually valid until April 7th. The chancellor, as head of the constitutional body of the federal government, must not continue to stonewall here. The fact that Europe can and should demand a negative corona test from incoming Chinese to prevent the spread of new mutations is a completely different matter.

