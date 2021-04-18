In the end, the Italian night left the feeling that everyone took something. Napoli and Inter Milan drew 1-1 in the match that closed the thirty-first day of Serie A and added a point that brought them closer to their respective goals: a place in the next Champions League for the Neapolitans and the title for the Milanese.

Gennaro Gattuso’s team, who could not count on the Mexican Hirving Lozano, who was suspended, or the injured Colombian David Ospina, managed to go ahead before the break thanks to a goal against the Slovenian Samir Handanovic, after a cross from Lorenzo Insigne.

Things were complicated for Inter and good luck was not with him: when he had it, the Belgian Romelu Lukaku collided with the post. But ten minutes into the second half, Eriksen took a left-footed shot from outside the area that went in tight against the post. Goalkeeper Alex Meret could do nothing and the tie was sealed at Maradona.

Romelu Lukaku is pure power, he leans on Koulibaly.

Napoli were the closest to regaining the advantage, but the goalkeeper contained a powerful right hand from Matteo Politano with ten minutes remaining.

The final draw allows Milan to deduct two points and now Inter leads with a nine-point advantage. While Naples is fifth, just two points behind the Champions League.

The fight for the “Champions” is of great intensity this year: there are barely six points between Atalanta, third (64), and Lazio, sixth (58), with Juventus (62) and Napoli (60) in the middle. ).

THE REST OF THE DATE

Crotone 1 – Udinese 2

Sampdoria 3 – Hellas Verona 1

Sassuolo 3 – Fiorentina 1

Cagliari 4 – Parma 3

Milan 2 – Genoa 1

Atalanta 1 – Juventus 0

Bologna 4 – Spezia 1

Lazio 5 – Benevento 3

Torino 3 – Rome 1

Napoli 1 – Inter 1