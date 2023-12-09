Lautaro Martínezforward for the Argentine national team and Inter Milan, gave a crude story about the ankle injury he suffered prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and which affected him during the most important competition on the planet, where he was unable to score goals in the regular time, although his penalty against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.
“I didn’t want to stop because Inter also had (Joaquín) Correa and (Romelu) Lukaku injured. I was the only striker left. I was playing blindfolded, with pills, infiltrating. Now I have the same problem, but in the breaks after the World Cup and on vacation after the Champions League final I didn’t do anything.”began in an interview with Star +, conducted by Sebastián Vignolo.
“At Inter I continued playing the same way. Until before the Champions League final I took medication to be able to play. Before the match with the United Arab Emirates I spoke with Scaloni and asked him to please let me rest so I can get to the World Cup in good shape. With Arabia it also hurt me, I infiltrated. Also with Mexico and then I couldn’t do any more,” she continued.
“The pain did not allow me to train, to kick from the instep. Sometimes in some movements of stopping and starting again it made me see stars,” he stated. And he added: “I kept trying, but then it became impossible. I wanted to wear more and more, but my ankle was losing sensation. It was very difficult to play that way.”
How did you experience it? “I locked myself in, I cried, I had a bad time in the room. I made my family, my daughter, come a lot, so they could be close. I needed that touch of happiness and affection that family gives you in those moments. Luckily I had them nearby. I tried to spend those bad moments in the room with them. It was difficult because I had to be the scorer from the Scaloni era until the previous one,” he concluded on that topic.
Lautaro Martínez said that Gonzalo Montiel, the hero who defined the series of penalties against France in the final, “I was bad, crying at the moment when Scaloni gave the order of the kickers”after the tremendous 3-3 draw in the 120 minutes.
“I was fifth like against the Netherlands, and “Cachete” was fourth. When we were walking, the coach kept asking him if he was okay. When “Dibu” had already covered one, I asked him to leave me fourth. He started walking and shook his head at me. I wanted to kick him. Or that he makes a mistake and reaches the fifth (laughs). I had already decided: if it was my turn, I was going to kick hard, high, to the goalkeeper’s left. More open because Lloris does not go high. And he always waited a little bit. He wasn’t going to stop me, because I imagined he had seen me in quarters. “I already had the decision,” he concluded.
