The renewal of Lautaro Martinez with Inter will not be a problem. After the reassuring phrases from the CEO Marotta (“If you ask me if we can remain calm about his future at Inter, I say absolutely yes”) and del Toro (“Real is a very great team, but my head and my heart are always turned towards Inter In Milan with my family I feel good and I just want to take Inter as high as possible, continue to win trophies here”), Alejandro Camano, agent of the Argentine striker, confirmed to Fcinternews that the parties have the will to extend the contract expiring in 2026: “Inter wants to renew Lautaro’s contract – said Camano – and we want to extend it”.