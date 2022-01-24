Il Toro replies to the fans: “Off the pitch my daughter is the greatest joy, in Milan I feel at home”

Lautaro Martinez responded directly to questions from Inter fans. All this took place through the Instagram stories of the Nerazzurri club, with some lucky ones who were able to interact – albeit virtually – with the Bull. First question: “What did you feel the first time you entered San Siro?”. On the 10th he replied: “So much emotion: the Nerazzurri crowd was there, the first time with my new fans. I will never forget my first game as a starter, against Cagliari: I scored a header, in front of the Nerazzurri fans. Very beautifull”.

THE SCUDETTO AT THE MEAZZA – Cagliari that Lautaro will then hit five more times (he is the favorite victim of the former Racing), but not in the two games last year. Not bad, given the Scudetto won: “The best moment since only at Inter was certainly when we raised the Scudetto cup at the Meazza. My whole family was at San Siro, including my daughter. It was a moment of great happiness for all “. Family that is always in the thoughts of the Taurus: “The things that make me happiest off the pitch? My daughter, who was born recently, is the greatest joy. Then I am happy when my family, who lives far away, manages to come and visit me in Milan. They are very beautiful moments, like those I spend with my friends “. See also F2 | UNI-Virtuosi chooses Doohan and Sato for 2022

MILAN AND … ASADO – Milan, in fact: now Lautaro’s home. “It is a city that I like very much, my family and I are very well together: we are happy to live in Milan”. Toro has been in Italy for several years now – Inter bought it in the summer of 2018 – but the origins are not forgotten: “My favorite dish? Those who follow me on Instagram will surely know: asado!”, He concludes the Argentine.

January 24, 2022 (change January 24, 2022 | 19:22)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Lautaro #open #heart #scudetto #party #San #Siro #thrilling