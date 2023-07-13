The armband is up to the Argentine who is pushing for the return of the Belgian and Romelu is getting closer to the Nerazzurri: now Chelsea can open up to Inter proposals

Philip Conticello

While Lautaro Martinez showed his biceps on social media and played the loving husband with his Agustina while waiting for the second child, Inzaghi acted as a diplomat in the conference: "I can't communicate the name of the new captain, I must first tell the team". Actually the Bull The Argentinian will be in Appiano today to start his sixth Inter season with a completely different status: the band he will roll up around his arm will give physical evidence of this leap forward. Having said goodbye to the eternal Handa and also letting go of the others who were ahead of him in the hierarchy, namely D'Ambrosio, Skriniar and Brozovic, the Argentine has effectively become the new captain of the Internazionale. The highest honor is also responsibility because that role belonged to greats in the club's history: the band belonged to Meazza and Mazzola, to Bergomi and Zanetti, but Lautaro has shown that he has the attributes to honor it worthily. The club and Inzaghi have seen in him a leadership without hysteria, which overflows from the pitch even off the pitch: the Argentine is a technical point of reference, but when the doors close, he knows how to raise his voice and hold everyone accountable. Last year, when the season was in danger of derailing, many appreciated this talent of the Argentine.

The example — Last season the 10 started as captain on ten different occasions. Inter lost one useless victory at Bayern, and among the seven victories some of the semi-finals played in an increasingly hot San Siro shine: that of the Coppa Italia in which Juventus fell, and above all the two heroics of the Champions League with Milan. If he looks back at the recent past, the Argentine thinks of a magical season, one that changes his career: the World Cup kissed in Qatar, the 28 goals scored in all competitions which represent his Inter record, and then his marriage enchanted with Agustina sul Lago. His friend Rom was among the guests together with his new partner, the American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. In the end, the atrocious disappointment in Istanbul, with that goal devoured in the second half of the final against City, upset the first part of the holidays, then the disappointment turned into anger: those close to him say that the Argentine will everything to try again.

And romelu… — What does a captain do but call his mates in the same boat? The BullIn fact, he has closely followed the new summer catchphrase on his twin Lukaku: messages and phone calls to understand the state of the art, and now that the sky is clearing up, the Argentine can only rejoice like any Inter fan. Compared to last season, when Dzeko was among them to divide the Lu-La, this time Inzaghi's plans for the old couple will start: Thuram, whose "talent and physical structure" Inzaghi praised, should start as first reserve. Of course, the match against Chelsea isn't over yet and time is running out: it's preferable to resolve everything by Monday, the date of the Belgian's new call-up to Cobham with the simultaneous departure of the Blues for the US. Yet optimism can really be felt at Inter: Chelsea are aware of the fact that the Nerazzurri can go up to 30 million in fixed payments and with bonuses they can get closer to the 40 required. A small distance still resists, but from London an open door begins to be glimpsed. In short, the agreement between the clubs no longer seems an insurmountable obstacle. The rest will be in Rom's hands: if his pact of love with Inter doesn't have unpredictable setbacks, Inzaghi could soon have his coveted Lu-La.