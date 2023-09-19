The Inter captain sounds the charge on the eve of the seasonal debut in the European cups, in which the Nerazzurri will challenge the Spanish Real Sociedad
“I can’t say that we will reach the final again. But I can confirm one thing: we will work as we did last year to achieve this, that’s for sure. We are at the beginning of a long journey, we are a new team. And I’m happy with what we’re doing, it’s a source of pride.” Captain’s word. Lautaro Martinez feels inside Inter. Not at the top, despite the armband: “It doesn’t mean that I’m more than the others, but I’m certainly happy to wear it because it’s recognition for what I’ve given to Inter. What if I see myself wearing this shirt for a long time? I’m used to speaking without looking too far ahead. You never know in this world. But today I’m very happy here, I like to defend this shirt for my fans.”
with thuram
—
The present is the debut in the Champions League: “I expect an opponent, Real Sociedad, of a high level, very interesting – Toro again -. In front of their fans they will be very aggressive, we will have to be good at finding spaces and work hard to control them. But we’re fine, regardless of the opponent: we’re playing good football, what we wanted.” And next to him is Thuram: “I’m happy to play with him. He is the same age as me, he will give us a great hand, he has a lot of strength and quality.” And we have already seen him in the championship: seven goals in 4 games for ThuLa. Now the Champions League exam: it’s not Istanbul, but Inter and Lautaro play with that desire there.
#Lautaro #return #Champions #League #final #Thuram #happy #play
Leave a Reply