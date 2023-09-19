“I can’t say that we will reach the final again. But I can confirm one thing: we will work as we did last year to achieve this, that’s for sure. We are at the beginning of a long journey, we are a new team. And I’m happy with what we’re doing, it’s a source of pride.” Captain’s word. Lautaro Martinez feels inside Inter. Not at the top, despite the armband: “It doesn’t mean that I’m more than the others, but I’m certainly happy to wear it because it’s recognition for what I’ve given to Inter. What if I see myself wearing this shirt for a long time? I’m used to speaking without looking too far ahead. You never know in this world. But today I’m very happy here, I like to defend this shirt for my fans.”