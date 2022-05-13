The Coppa Italia final also showed how much Toro needs a shoulder for next season, in addition to Dzeko: Joya would be a bet with a high probability of success.

With the Inter market continuing to make the fans argue with the many names of forwards alongside the club for next season, an idea can come from what we saw in the Italian Cup, in what was perhaps the last game by Paulo Dybala as an opponent of the Beloved.

If the Argentine was certainly not in his best version – but still present and growing -, Lautaro Martinez struggled to dialogue with those who were supported by him, from Edin Dzeko to Joaquin Correa. So superimposing an outgoing talent on a gap in the field is an almost natural operation.

Bet on Paulo – At 28, it can be said that Dybala has not really blossomed, partly due to some physical problem too many, partly due to some character limitation, perhaps a slightly moody personality. Whoever wants to join him in his own squad embarks on a sort of bet. From an Inter perspective, however, his case seems to fit perfectly with President Steven Zhang’s need to close another market session in surplus: a potential top player already trained on a free transfer is a rare commodity (the commissions to the attorney are relatively heavy) and for similar profiles a few tens of millions of euros would be needed. Thus, in the final of the Italian Cup, Dybala tried to dance, to make millions and millions of spectators understand that at the age of 28 there is still a lot to squeeze out of those 177 centimeters of pure talent. For him it is essential to feel at the center of the project and Giuseppe Marotta knows how to treat a sometimes moody player. Behind some long snouts, the shots are there and everyone knows it: lucky is the one who finds the key to have them. See also Returns? Alexis Sánchez's numbers with FC Barcelona and after his departure from Camp Nou

The joint – But how much does Dybala need to Inter? The same match on Wednesday can add motivation to the debate, taking as a cue the performance of the Nerazzurri forwards. Lautaro Martinez, back from 7 goals in 6 games, was caged at the Olimpico by Giorgio Chiellini’s swan song and, alone, he had to go and take with itch the penalty that revived a struggling Inter. Alongside him it is a lean period: Joaquin Correa gives dynamism and unpredictability, but 4 seasonal goals – he is still on the brace against Udinese on 31 October – cannot be a booty as a starting forward. Against Juventus, Tucu was not negative in an absolute sense, but that counter-attack badly thrown to the winds at the end of the game reflected the poor feeling with this season’s goal. Edin Dzeko, on the other hand, was the protagonist of a year that was at times heroic due to the technical and charismatic weight that he charged despite the 36 years, but now he seems to be running out of energy. We are at the fourth failure in the report card in the last 7 games, with the goal missing from April 9 at Verona. At his age a decline is foreseeable, but if Simone Inzaghi had been able to measure its use, perhaps the Bosnian would have reached the final rush with more physical and mental energy. Is there a place for Dybala in this Inter Milan? Yup. See also Bastoni is now an ace ... of coins: this is why he is worth more than 60 million for Inter

May 13 – 20:28

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lautaro #Dybala #serve #Inter