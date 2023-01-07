Lautaro Martinez he commented bitterly on the draw against Monza: “We played an excellent first half, in the second half we could have done better. The Var has been working with us for 4-5 years, these mistakes cannot be made yet”.

Lautaro then analyzed the team’s performance lucidly: “We have to finish the games earlier. We can’t lose any more points, we’ve already lost so many. We have to keep growing. Work on the group. We all have to be ready, we need everyone. We play every three days. We played a very intense against Napoli. They stopped us, now we have to rest and think about the Coppa Italia competition.”