Still in the sign of Taurus: Inter confirms first place in the standings with a feat from the Argentine, a right-footed shot from the edge of the Atalanta area which finishes its run behind compatriot Musso. It is goal number 12 in Serie A for Lautaro, increasingly top scorer and third in the ranking of the best goalscorers of the five main championships: better than him only Guirassy (currently injured), on 14 and Kane, on 13. “La Scarpa d’ gold? It’s important – admitted the Argentine -, but I think about Inter first. If I don’t score, I try to help out with assists and runs. My best goal of the season? I try to work and grow every day in training We do this by studying how Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan kick.” In Nerazzurri history, after 11 matchdays, only Angelillo has scored more goals than Lautaro (19 goals in 1958-59). The former Racing player, now at 115 goals with the Viale della Liberazione club, is ever closer to Vieri (123) and Icardi (124).