The Argentine has put the 8 goalsless games behind him between 30 August and 12 October. Always on target in the last 3 matches, in Florence he was decisive with a brace: “We want to improve further. I’m tied to this shirt”

The 8 games in a row without scoring are now a distant memory. Because Lautaro Martinez with last night’s brace reached 3 consecutive matches in goal: at this moment he is the extra man of Simone Inzaghi, the striker who is not making the absence of Romelu Lukaku felt, expected in bench Wednesday against Plzen. Toro unlocked in Barcelona ten days ago with the 2-1 goal, the assist for the 3-2 by Gosens and that of the possible 4-3 wasted by Asllani; against Salernitana he signed the 1-0 at the end of a spectacular action by the team, while to the Franchi he added the winning pass for Barella’s 1-0 to the 2 goals, another “chocolate” that Dimarco failed to … discard and the conquered rigor that he himself has transformed. Now he has 6 centers in the league, 3 of which have been signed in the last 7 days. And thanks to his feats, Inter have found their third consecutive victory in the league. Suffered, indeed very suffered, but equally important. See also The marathon gold medals in Germany and Poland, Epis fifth. Tonight Ponzio and Fabbri in the final of the weight

DECISIVE MEETING – The Argentine is unquestionably the leader of the team, the extra man who keeps Inter in the running for the Scudetto. Or at least in the higher areas of the ranking. Last weekend the Nerazzurri nibbled points against Lazio and Udinese, this time they will take them to Napoli and Roma, who will compete in a direct match, ditto Atalanta and Lazio. However, this time Martinez thought above all of Inter when he presented himself to speak in front of the TV: “This victory is worth a lot – explained the former Racing – because we played an excellent match in terms of wickedness and personality. They are a physical team and when they attacked us we defended well. We had to close the match first. Is Inter different from the past? We said things to our faces at a meeting where everyone expressed their thoughts. From there we had to start again: we lost too many points and we have to recover. Lukaku and Dzeko? When I played with Lukaku he took penalties. If I had also shot them with him in the team, I would have scored the same goals as last year (laughs, editor’s note) ”. See also Scheffler, the magic moment continues: the Masters is also his

ASSIST AND LOVE – The net progress of “Lauty” was in the assists: every game Toro churns out at least one delicious pass for his teammates: “Every day I try to improve, also based on the teammates around me, and I’m happy with the pass for 1 -0 of Barella. I try to give my best. Could I also need to play alongside Messi? We are talking about the best in the world. Leo was fundamental for me: you have to be prepared for everything when you have this type of footballer by your side. This is an important moment for me because the World Cup is approaching. I’m happy and I’m taking care of every detail ”. When he reviewed the images of the 2-0, his first goal, he then added: “It’s a goal similar to those of Kun Aguero: he made these swerves … Then maybe even Diego’s (in the stands, ed) “. He closes with his connection with the Nerazzurri world: “I have been in this team for five years here and I give everything for Inter. My teammates listen when one speaks, I always try to lend a hand and make the fans happy. “ See also Genoa unleashed on the market, I took Puscas and Strootman

23 October – 00:12

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lautaro #talks #Inters #turning #point #Start