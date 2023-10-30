Lautaro Martinez swears loyalty to Inter. During the interviews given in Paris, before the Ballon d’Or award ceremony (he ranked twentieth), Toro spoke about his future when asked about a hypothetical transfer to Real Madrid: “Obviously we are talking about a very great team – said the Nerazzurri number 9 -, but my head and my heart are always turned towards Inter”. A clear closure that comes at the same time as the negotiation for the renewal of his contract beyond 2026. It seems like a message for the management to lock it down quickly.

WELL DONE LEO

Speaking to Tnt, Martinez then also analyzed his professional moment: “Between the Ballon d’Or and the World Cup, I’m living a dream and being here is very nice for me. Last season I played in the two most important finals in football ( World Cup and Champions League. Ed.) and tonight is a reward for the work and sacrifice I have made. The penalty against the Netherlands? I often think about it and it was a great satisfaction to score it.” Joining him in the French capital are his wife Agustina, Inter team manager Matteo Tagliacarne and the Nerazzurri’s head of media relations, Luigi Crippa. He closes on his compatriot Lautaro: “he had to share this era with Cristiano Ronaldo, otherwise he would have won 15 Ballon d’Ors”.