The derby smiles again at Inter. A goal from Lautaro gives Inzaghi second place and his first league victory in the derby. For the Nerazzurri, who repeat their success in the Super Cup in Riyadh, it is an important injection of confidence that keeps them -13 from Napoli, but above all allows them to approach the increasingly close round of 16 of the Champions League with full morale. For Pioli, yet another blow to morale in this nightmare beginning of 2023. Fair result, perhaps even narrow for the hosts because the Devil is almost never dangerous and only shoots 4 times towards the target. A misery and the sign of a worrying crisis, with the fourth knockout in a row including the Super Cup.

Lautaro again — The two coaches approach the match in diametrically opposite ways: Inzaghi confirms the same team that won the derby on 18 January in Riyadh or 3-5-2 with Skriniar starting again in defense together with Acerbi and Bastoni, Darmian and Dimarco on the lanes side, central hinge made up of Barella, Calhanoglu and Mikhitaryan, Dzeko and Lautaro in attack; Pioli plays mirror on the opponents, with the same 3-5-2 used against Turin in the Italian Cup. Kalulu, Kjaer and Gabbia form the three-man line behind, Calabria and Hernandez are the full-back wingers, Messias midfielder together with Krunic and Tonali plus Origi and Giroud forward. Leao ends up on the bench, like Lukaku on the other side, but the Portuguese’s initial rejection is the one that makes the most noise. Inter dribbles and makes the match, Milan lets their opponents play and tries to trigger their towers with long balls. The first ring is from Martinez who shoots wide from outside, then it takes a feat from Tatarusanu to say no again to Toro. Pioli asks to compact the lines, without pressing high, in order not to give space and the nerazzurri also arrive at the shot with Calhanoglu and, for the third time, with Martinez, without, however, framing the target. The first ten minutes are an Inter monologue, a faithful snapshot of the two teams’ pre-derby period. The landlords try bravely, the Devil only thinks about the non-possession phase also because the structure of the midfielder (Krunic director, Messias and Tonali midfielders) does not favor construction. The Inter advantage seems to be only a matter of time and in fact arrives in the 35th minute, from a corner by Calhanoglu, headed into the net by Lautaro: Kjaer does not mark it and Toro scores their 12th goal in the league, the seventh in a derby. Milan didn’t react and Tatarusanu avoided Calhanoglu’s double directly from a corner kick. The numbers upon returning to the locker room are mortifying for the Italian champions: zero attempted shots, zero corners in favor, 27% possession and just 126 passes. All right, try to stop the bleeding of goals conceded in 2023 (18 in 7 matches before today’s derby), but the super defensive attitude of the first 45′ is still… too much. See also Giro d'Italia 2022 LIVE, follow stage 14 of the race

More balance — Pioli’s team returns after the break with Brahim Diaz in place of Messias: goodbye 3-5-2 and space for a 3-4-1-2 with the Spaniard behind Origi and Giroud. The music is the same because Inter remain in control and the Parma coach is forced to change again: Leao and Saelemaekers in for Origi and Calabria, but no 4-2-3-1 because the two yellow-carded scorers (Kalulu and Gabbia) remain in the field. Too much caution… Lautaro is denied a brace by another save from Tatarusanu and Inter unconsciously tries to slow down the pace: more ball management and less lunges. Also because the freshness of Diaz and Leao must somehow be controlled. Milan tries with a high header from Giroud and a high free-kick from Hernandez, two signals that Inzaghi does not underestimate: Dimarco, Mkhitaryan and Dzeko come out in one fell swoop and Gosens, Brozovic (first in 2023) and Lukaku enter. However, the match has changed, the Diavolo has nothing more to lose and, even without giving up on the line three behind, he tries with greater conviction. In the half hour the first save by Onana on a shot by Diaz, then with a bad stop Giroud nullifies a good restart by Leao. The French number 9 tries to redeem himself on a free kick, but the ball misses the target. Now it’s the Devil who has more courage and less to lose, so the derby is more alive. Lukaku scores, but overwhelms Thiaw and Massa whistles before the ball enters. The Nerazzurri San Siro rumbles and Pioli tries the last assault with Rebic for Kjaer and the 4-2-3-1. Inzaghi throws in Gagliardini for Calhanoglu and sees the 2-0 canceled once again, this time by the Var, for offside. Tatarusanu also says no to Lukaku, but there’s no more time now. And Inter celebrates like in Saudi Arabia. See also Sassuolo-Inter, friendly: where to see it on TV. Kick-off at 17

