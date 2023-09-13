Challenge without history: Enzo Fernandez and Tagliafico scored in the first half. There are 10 opponents and the Albiceleste scores a hat-trick in the final with the Florentine. Only a few minutes on the pitch for the Inter player and Paredes. Two assists for Di Maria

With or without Messi, the Albiceleste machine grinds out results at a… world rate. At 3,600 meters in La Paz, the world champions allow themselves the luxury of keeping the Pulce at rest and still extending the winning streak started in Qatar. The 3-0 at Hernando Siles signed by Fernandez-Tagliafico-Gonzalez is worth the twelfth consecutive victory, achieved after almost an hour of play in numerical superiority due to the direct expulsion of the other Fernandez (result of a stomp on Romero). For the occasion – and to the joy of Inzaghi – Scaloni savors the energy of Lautaro Martinez, who was only sent onto the pitch in the last ten minutes.

The hosts started with a decisive attitude, a sign that there was a desire to make up for the 5-1 they suffered in Brazil a few days ago. But in Costas' team we only saw that in addition to the tenacity of Moreno Martins who alone could do very little against an excellent Romero. With Di Maria and Alvarez replacing Messi and Lautaro (the former rested after four days of reduced training, the latter sacrificed in the relay with the City striker), the "Scaloneta" took just about ten minutes to finding the right rhythm and keys thanks also to the good performance of Viola Gonzalez, the only "Italian" on the pitch at the start. Two long-range attempts from De Paul and Fernandez and a powerful left-footed shot from Alvarez were the starter to the lead scored by the Chelsea midfielder in the 31st minute, who did well to find himself free for the close-range tap-in on a precise low center from Di Maria . Reply in the 42nd minute, this time on a set piece that found Tagliafico free in the center of the area for the second goal before the break. The curtain soon fell on the hosts, also because Argentina continued to press high, dedicating themselves to calm management of the ball. Also making the world champions' task easier was the direct red card given by Fernandez in the 36th minute after a messy tackle on Romero, the victim of a stomp punished by the referee after a long check at the VAR. The second half was also uneventful, with the Seleccion he came close to scoring the third twice (with Alvarez and Di Maria) before closing the score in the 83rd minute with a violent left-footed shot from Gonzalez at the near post.

The 97′ minutes in La Paz also made the Inter coach happy, who only saw his striker used in the final minutes, when the result was already set. After 77 minutes on the pitch against the "Tri", only a scant ten this time for Toro who would have liked to break an almost year-long absence in the national team (except for the penalty in the World Cup against the Netherlands). It doesn't matter, because Bolivia put in more energy and enthusiasm than expected, proof of which is the direct red card received by Fernandez in the 36th minute after having already received a yellow card in the first minutes. Ask De Paul and Alvarez, the main targets of a rough and fragmented challenge, which required the entry of the Albiceleste medical staff on four occasions. What mattered, for Toro and for Inter, was to ensure a peaceful return to Milan in view of the double commitment soon between the championship and the Champions League. The imperative was to manage energy and reduce the risk of possible injuries. Thanks to Scaloni's choices, everything went smoothly. Torino can now calmly put Milan in its sights to continue the scoring streak inaugurated on the first day.