Lautaro, 'goal record? I'll try but the important thing is that Inter wins'

Can you believe the goalscoring record? “I'll try, the important thing is that Inter must win. I'm making my own journey, I'm happy because these goals help bring home points and I want to continue like this”, the words of the Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, after the brace scored against Lecce with which it reached altitude 22 goals in Serie A in 23 gamesso many that they think they can reach the record of 36 held by Ciro Immobile and Gonzalo Higuain. Not only. Toro has broken through the barrier of 100 goals in Serie A with the Nerazzurri shirt, reaching 101. “It's difficult to choose the most important, but I'll say the hundredth. When I left home at 15 years old I didn't think all this could happen, I owe everything to my family. Working together with my teammates pays off. I have to grow, I still have a lot of room for improvement I'm happy but we still have nothing in hand”

“This year Inter has great continuity, after the Champions League final we have matured in every aspect but we must not stand still: we must raise the level every day in every training session”, adds the 26-year-old Argentine to Dazn.

Inter, Inzaghi, 'Don't worry about the Scudetto? No, there are a lot of points missing, Lautaro continue like this'

Are you calmer about the championship? “No, because we know that there are three months left, many matches in which there are many points up for grabs. We must always try to improve, because the most important months are missing to close the season. It's right to be happy with the beautiful route, but we shouldn't look at the numbers. There's Atalanta on Wednesday, it's a difficult period because there are so many matches. We need everyone, as we saw tonight.” Thus Inter coach Simone Inzaghi after the 4-0 victory at Lecce, with Lautaro the great protagonist and scorer of two goals.

Lautaro “must continue like this, he is having an incredible journey like Immobile with me at Lazio – the Nerazzurri coach underlines to Dazn – It's lucky for a coach to have players like that. 36 goals in the championship? Time will tell, he must continue to work. I was in doubt whether to field him or Arnautovic today, but the latter had some fever after the Champions League match.”

Inter drops the poker in Lecce, seventh victory in a row in Serie A and +9 over Juventus

Seventh victory in a row for Inter who easily won 4-0 in Lecce. The Nerazzurri confirmed themselves as top of the class also at Via del Mare where they scored with Lautaro's brace in the 15th and 56th minutes, goals number 100 and 101 for the 'Toro' in Serie A and with the Frattesi goals in the 54th minute ' and de Vrij in the 67th minute. The reigning European vice-champions thus rise to 66 in the standings, +9 on Juventus waiting to recover the match against Atalanta on Wednesday at San Siro. Third knockout in a row for the Salento team who remain stuck in 14th place with 24 points.

The hosts set off without fear of the top of the class and in the 7th minute they created the first chance of the match. Following the development of a free kick, a deflection turns into an assist for Almqvist who immediately shoots with his right foot but misses the target. In the 13th minute, an interesting cross towards the center from Rafia goes to Piccoli who, on the run, manages to head but misses Audero's goal. At the quarter of an hour, Inter took the lead with their first shot on goal. With the winger Asllani serves a splendid vertical ball for Lautaro who takes it forward with left-handed control and then beats Falcone with his right.

In the 21st minute Sansone tries: first with a shot deflected by the defense, then he serves an interesting ball returned in the middle on the fly, but a rebound favors Audero's catch. After a few minutes Mkhitaryan comes close to doubling his lead. On a confusing move in the area, the ball is collected by the Armenian who crosses it with the left foot and sends it just wide. Lecce didn't give up and stayed in the game and showed up again in the 35th minute near Audero. Dangerous cross from Rafia for the insertion of Blin who is blocked for a corner at the last moment. Before the break Asllani tries, swerving onto the right and looking for a curling shot from distance: Falcone blocks.

The second half starts with a new referee: Doveri picked up a problem and couldn't make it for the second half, in his place the fourth official Baroni. In the 2nd minute, Blin's splendid insertion comes from Gallo's cross from the left who dives with his head and the ball goes just wide. In the 5th minute Dimarco, positioned on the right in the penalty area, volleys a shot to the near post with his left foot and calls Falcone to respond. In the 9th minute the guests doubled their lead with Frattesi. On an action started from below and led by Bisseck, Sanchez from a tight angle passes in front of goal for the Roman midfielder's under-measure goal.

Two minutes pass and Inzaghi's boys score a hat trick. Frattesi flies to the right, serves Lautaro in the center who scores into an empty net. In the 21st minute Lecce came close to scoring with Banda. Great left foot from the Zambian player and the ball goes out for nothing. After a minute the poker comes with a header from de Vrij from a corner. At 26' chance for Piccoli; good move by Almqvist who comes back and serves the attacker: control and volley, save by Audero. At the half hour mark, double change for Inzaghi: Frattesi and Dimarco out, Akinsanmiro in, making his Serie A debut and Buchanan. Shortly after Arnautovic's right diagonally, Falcone extends the trajectory with his foot and avoids the 5th goal. It ends with Inter in attack and still close to a fifth goal with Dumfries in the 44th minute. Cross from Barella for the Dutchman, all alone in the centre, who doesn't hit a good header and grace Falcone.